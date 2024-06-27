Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday goes by this unique name

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose has primarily lived a quiet life out of the spotlight during her childhood, but recently, the 15-year-old has been attending several high-profile events with her famous mom.

And at Nicole's recent AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony, Sunday's unique nickname was revealed by her famous parents, as they both made sweet references to her and her sister Faith Margaret, 13, while giving speeches on stage.

Sunday goes by the name Sunny, and not only did Keith and Nicole call her that, but close family friend Naomi Watts, who was among the stars to pay tribute to the Hollywood star on her special night.

Recommended video You may also like Keith Urban shares glimpse inside private life with his family

Sunday is growing up fast and turns 16 in just a few weeks. Shortly after making her red carpet debut with her parents and sister, the teenager stepped out in Paris at Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection, twinning with her mom in all black outfits and statement sunglasses.

Others at the couture show included close friend Naomi Watts, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and Joey King.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday goes by the name Sunny

Nicole and Keith have given their daughters an idyllic upbringing away from the public eye, which has allowed for them to travel the world thanks to their mom's job.

In his tribute to his wife of nearly 20 years at the AFI Life Achievement Award, Keith painted a picture of their personal lives, which have seen them live in many places around the world, going wherever Nicole's roles take her.

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg Sunday with her mom and family friends Naomi Watts and Kai at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week couture show

He expressed the importance of them wanting to stay together as a unit, and as a result, Nicole would always find schools for the children to attend while she worked, allowing for them to always have friends and structure.

© Getty Images Sunday is stepping into the spotlight now she's a teenager

Sunday and Faith have both caught the acting bug having watched their mom work all their lives, and have both been cast as extras in a number of her films and shows, including The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

© Gilbert Flores Sunday with her family on the red carpet

When they are not traveling, Nicole and Keith's family split their time between Nashville, Tennessee, and Sydney, Australia, where all of Nicole's family lives. The family also have homes in New York City, Los Angeles and London.

During his speech, Keith also gave an incredibly insight into Nicole as a mother, praising her loving and nurturing side.

© Getty Nicole and Keith are doting parents to Sunday and Faith

The Eyes Wide Shut actress paid tribute to their daughters when she was on stage too, saying: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."