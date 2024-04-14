Nicole Kidman shares rare insight into raising teen daughters with Keith Urban: 'So lucky'

Nicole Kidman will forever be grateful for having her husband Keith Urban by her side, and his unwavering support.

The Expats actress and the country singer have been married since 2006, and share daughters Sunday Rose, who will be sixteen in July, and Faith Margaret, who just turned 13.

The doting parents, who are both from Australia, are raising the girls largely in Nashville, and the mom-of-two recently gushed about how lucky she is to have Keith as her partner in parenting, and in life.

Speaking with People, Nicole declared: "I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love."

She then recalled: "I remember talking to somebody once and they were like, 'What do you do?' I'm like, 'Well, primarily I have my family, I raise my kids, and I work,'" before gushing over Keith's support in balancing both of their busy schedules.

"I'm raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine," she noted, adding: "They're just lovely people and I'm so lucky that I have Keith."

© Getty Keith and Nicole have been married for almost 20 years

"That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back."

Nicole and Keith met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005, and announced their engagement in May of 2006. They tied the knot with a fairy tale ceremony the following month in Sydney's beachside suburb of Manly.

© Getty The Urban-Kidman family

In a candid conversation for Dave Karger's new book 50 Oscar Nights, which was released in January, Nicole reflected on the emotional time in her life that was the lead up to her meeting Keith, particularly the bittersweet feelings that came with her first Oscar win in 2003, for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

"I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," she recalled, revealing that she ended the night "ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel" with her family. "I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight," she said, before declaring: "If I ever [win] again, I'm telling you, I'd be out for 24 hours."

© Getty

Still, regardless of the bittersweet night, the moment did lead to a reality check about her love life, and she went on: "I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That's when it hit me."

"I went, 'I need to find my love; I need a love in my life.' Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.'"

