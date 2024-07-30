Julia Roberts' niece Emma is her ultimate double in latest bikini photos

Emma Roberts had fans captivated with her incredible likeness to her aunt Julia Roberts while enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in St. Tropez, France.

The 33-year-old actress flaunted her toned figure in a chic Jolly Rancher apple green bikini top from Montce, paired with matching green printed shorts and an open shirt.

Completing her resort-ready look, Emma accessorized with stylish sunglasses from the Karen Wazen Collection and a trendy hat, while opting to go barefoot.

The casual yet sophisticated ensemble was further accentuated by her sparkling new diamond engagement ring from fiancé Cody John.

In her Instagram post, Emma shared a thoughtful caption: '"Never go on trips with anyone you do not love," #ernesthemingway.'

© Instagram Emma Roberts looks just like her aunt Julia

The quote resonated with her followers, who quickly noted the striking resemblance between Emma and her famous aunt, Julia Roberts. Comments like "This is so Julia" and "Love you, Julia" filled the comment section, highlighting the uncanny similarities between the two stars.

Emma, best known for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens, has been enjoying her time in St. Tropez alongside longtime friend Ashley Benson of Pretty Little Liars fame and Benson's partner, Brandon Davis.

© Instagram Fans couldn't believe how much Emma looks like Julia

The group seemed to be having a fantastic time, soaking up the sun and taking in the luxurious surroundings.

The excitement surrounding Emma's engagement to Cody John was palpable, as the actress shared the happy news with her fans earlier this month.

© Getty Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts in 2010

Posting a beautiful selfie of the couple, Emma cheekily captioned the photo: "putting this here before my mom tells everyone ."

The stunning engagement ring, estimated to be around five carats and valued at approximately £77,537 ($100,000), was prominently displayed, drawing admiration from fans and jewelry experts alike.

Emma and Cody confirmed their relationship in August 2022, after being spotted sharing a romantic kiss in New York City.

© Getty Emma Robert and Julia Roberts in 2012

The couple made their relationship Instagram official shortly thereafter, with Cody posting a photo of the pair kissing on a yacht, captioned "sweet sweet." Since then, the couple has been inseparable, enjoying their time together while maintaining a relatively private relationship.

Despite the whirlwind romance and recent engagement, Emma has been candid about her dating life and the challenges of being in relationships with fellow actors.

In a recent interview with Flaunt magazine, she revealed, "One day the veil was lifted, and I didn't want to date actors anymore. It's hard, I think, for two actors to be together."

© Instagram Emma Roberts and her son Rhodes, born December 2020, who she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund

Reflecting on her past relationships, Emma mentioned the difficulty of being involved with method actors, alluding to her former partner, Evan Peters, who portrayed Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series.

Emma's romantic history includes high-profile relationships with actors Alex Pettyfer, Garrett Hedlund, and Evan Peters.

The actress also shares a three-year-old son, Rhodes, with her ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Emma and Garrett were first linked in April 2019, following her split from Evan Peters.

Despite their breakup in 2022, Emma and Garrett continue to co-parent their son, focusing on providing a loving environment for Rhodes.