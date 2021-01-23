Julia Roberts' niece Emma Roberts pays her the best tribute as fans react The new mum is creating her own Pretty Woman legacy….

Julia Roberts must be one proud aunt! The actress has been paid the best tribute after her niece, Emma Roberts, was named as the new face of the Pretty Woman collection for Fred jewellery.

Emma revealed the news on Instagram with a stunning video that showed her model the range of jewels to the movie's signature track Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison.

The collection even features a piece inspired by the stunning necklace that Julia famously wore in the film for her first visit to the opera.

The 'Pretty Woman Unconditional Necklace' bears a striking resemblance thanks to its beautiful "heart within a heart" design, made of white gold, diamonds and rubellites.

"FRED is celebrating love by dedicating a major collection of jewellery and high jewellery to it: Pretty Woman," reads a description of the necklace on Fred's website.

Emma paid tribute to her aunt Julia

"Inspired by the iconic necklace created by the Maison and which featured in the eponymous film in 1990, the Pretty Woman collection has symbolised deep and endlessly renewed love ever since.

"With its distinctive 'heart within a heart' aesthetic, this bold and convertible high jewellery for everyday wear leverages exceptional know-how in the service of creativity."

The Pretty Woman collection features a necklace inspired by the one worn by Julia Roberts

Fans went wild for Emma's tribute, with one commenting: "Aunt Julia is proud right now." A second agreed, adding: "I love that she’s doing this like aunt like niece." A third wrote: "I bet your aunt is so so proud!"

Julia opened up about her relationship with her niece during an interview with Los Angeles Times in 2013. The mother-of-three said: "When Emma comes to stay with us, I always think, 'Please let her be the same,' and she is still the same magical girl she used to be.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

"I think so much of it has to do with your intentions in taking on a business like this. If you have a pure view of what you want to accomplish, I think you can maintain your sense of self."

Most recently, Julia paid tribute to Emma on her birthday last February, writing: "Happy birthday to a gal I love and adore with my whole heart! Yes she is my niece."

