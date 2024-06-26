Julia Roberts' influence on niece Emma Roberts away from 'scary' fame revealed

Julia Roberts may have once been the most sought-after, and certifiably highest-paid, actress in Hollywood for over a decade, but that's not necessarily the fame her niece Emma Roberts was looking for when she followed in her footsteps

The American Horror Story actress was just 10 years old when she began acting, among her first roles being Nickelodeon sitcom Unfabulous, while her famous aunt made her debut aged 20 with Mystic Pizza in 1987.

And while the Mona Lisa Smile actress has certainly always been someone her niece can look up to, her fame has also served as a warning.

Speaking with Bruce Bozzi – himself known for the Palm Restaurant Group, and who is married to one of Hollywood's biggest power players, Bryan Lourd – on his podcast, Table For Two, Emma opened up about how Julia's level of fame became "scary" for her.

"I think I saw very up close what [fame] really looks like with my aunt Julia," she said, adding: "It's obviously, you know, it's fun and it's great, but there is a part of it that's really scary."

She went on: "I've always wanted to kind of carve my own path of not just like straight ahead be a big movie star, but like, you know, do stuff that's creatively fulfilling."

"Fame has never been the goal," she maintained: "Because fame at a certain level is kind of scary. And I remember as a kid, even in my later teens, I was like, I never want my fame to outweigh my work. Because there's nothing scarier to me than being so famous that you're never left alone."

"So I was very conscious of just not wanting to be in it for the fame. And like I said, when you've seen fame like that up close and you see what that really does to people [and] to their family [...] it's scary sometimes."

Emma went on to share a recent example of the scary downside to fame, revealing that she recently had an incident with a stalker, and not only that, but news of the scary situation was then leaked, which she said felt like "a violation."

Emma is related to Julia via her father, Eric Roberts, who is Julia's older brother, and an actor as well; their parents were Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, who also worked in the entertainment industry.

Julia and her brother were previously estranged for several years, especially after she helped pay his ex Kelly Cunningham's legal fees in her custody battle for Emma shortly after her birth, though they made amends in 2004 when Julia's twins with husband Danny Moder were born.