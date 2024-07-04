Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, Heather Graham lead the stunning stars celebrating July 4

Fourth of July is here, and the annual American federal holiday fell on a Thursday this year, giving everyone the perfect excuse to kick off Independence Day with a big bang.

Celebrities took to Instagram to share their festive celebrations, showcasing everything from dazzling outfits to relaxing getaways. Here’s how some of our favourite stars spent their Independence Day.

Jennifer Lopez: Poolside Glamour Jennifer Lopez dazzled her followers by the pool in a stunning pea green dress, promoting her brand Delola. The multi-talented star looked radiant, holding a chic cocktail glass, embodying the spirit of summer elegance. Jennifer's long, sleek hair and toned figure were on full display, capturing the essence of luxury and style that Delola represents.



Katy Perry: Patriotic and Fit Katy Perry flaunted her new slim figure in a festive bikini top that screamed patriotism. The vibrant red, white, and blue ensemble was a perfect tribute to Independence Day as she promoted her upcoming single, Woman's World. Katy's confident pose, complete with a strong flex, highlighted her commitment to fitness and self-empowerment.

Reese Witherspoon: Twin Style and Celebrations Reese Witherspoon sent out a cheerful "Happy 4th of July" shout-out to her fans, both on her personal Instagram account and her Draper James page. The Legally Blonde star shared an adorable snapshot with her lookalike daughter, Ava, both sporting matching gingham outfits and bright orange "HAPPY" caps. The duo looked ready for some tennis fun, embodying the wholesome family spirit Reese is known for.

Heather Graham: Yacht Life in Malta Heather Graham, 54, showcased her timeless beauty in a striking red string bikini while aboard a yacht in Malta. The Hangover actress looked effortlessly chic, enjoying the sun-soaked Mediterranean waters. Her relaxed yet glamorous look highlighted her youthful energy and adventurous spirit.

Bethenny Frankel: Hamptons with Family Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel enjoyed the holiday at her second home in the Hamptons. Pictured with her 14-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, Bethenny embraced a laid-back yet stylish look. The pair enjoyed the serene coastal setting, reflecting Bethenny's love for family and the simple pleasures of life.

Molly Sims: Beach Day Bliss Molly Sims spent her Fourth of July on the beach, looking stunning in a black bikini. The former model and actress, married to Netflix honcho Scott Stuber, completed her beach look with a trendy YSE bag. Molly's beachside snapshot captured the essence of summer fun and relaxation.