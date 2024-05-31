These celebrities all changed their real names – see the surprising list

It took Emma a few times to finally settle on her stage name. When she was 16, she had to ditch her first name Emily after joining the Screen Actors Guild and discovering there was another girl who shared her name.

Speaking to W magazine, the Oscar winner said: "To ask a 16-year-old to pick a new name is really an interesting process because I was like 'I'm going to be Riley. My name is going to be Riley Stone.' And so my name was Riley Stone for about six months and I did a guest spot on Malcolm in the Middle and one day they were like, 'Riley, Riley,' and I had no idea who they were talking to and they were like, 'Hey, hey come on we need you on set.' And I was like, 'Oh I'm not Riley, I can't be Riley'." The actress finally settled on Emma because it was "closer to Emily".