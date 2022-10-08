Rafael Nadal welcomes baby boy becoming father for the first time – details Congratulations to the tennis ace!

It's currently a jubilant time for tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello, as the pair have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's friendship, rivalry and family life

Spanish publication Diario de Mallorca confirmed the news, and wrote: "Both the mum and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well. The birth took place in a private clinic on the island where Mery had to remain under observation and rest completely in the last few weeks."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's London trip

Back in June, the happy couple confirmed to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! that they were expecting their first child, and he was born on Saturday on the island of Palma, Majorca.

SEE: Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perello wore TWO stunning wedding dresses – photos

MORE: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon with major injury

There had been growing speculation that the pair were about to welcome their first child, as Rafael left last month's Laver Cup early, citing "personal reasons".

The double Olympic champion has been very excited about becoming a father, and speaking to reporters back in June, he said: "If all goes well, I'm going to be a father.

"I'm not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don't expect that my life will change much with it."

Rafael left the Laver Cup for "personal reasons"

Rafael and Mery have been together for 17 years and married each other in 2019 in a romantic ceremony held at La Fortaleza castle in Majorca in front of 350 guests.

PHOTOS: Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perello debuts baby bump at Wimbledon as she cheers husband to victory

MORE: Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners on courtside this summer

The star previously hinted to HELLO! that he would love to have children with Mery, explaining: "Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

It's not the only time Rafael has shared his desire to become a father, having previously shared with The Sun: "I would love to have children: boys, girls… I’m a person who loves kids and I’m a family guy."

Mery gave birth at 37 weeks

It's not confirmed what fatherhood will mean for his future tennis career. The Spanish player previously expressed his concerns about parenthood coinciding with his training.

WOW: 7 of Rafael Nadal's most awe-inspiring abs photos

READ: Rafael Nadal addresses wife Mery Perello's pregnancy for the first time - 'I'm going to be a father'

He told The Sun: "But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it.

"I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [travelling throughout the year and having children] is ideal." he added.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.