Kourtney Kardashian's baby son Rocky poses with drums in new photo from proud dad Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker's baby son Rocky already appears to be following in his famous dad's footsteps.

The couple welcomed their first son together at the end of last year, and already he is getting a glimpse of what life is like on the road with Blink-182.

Rocky is the drummer's third child, he also shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, plus was a stepdad to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, while the Lemme founder shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

WATCH: Travis Barker gives a glimpse of family life with Kourtney Kardashian

Over the weekend, as Blink-182 wrapped up their tour, Travis took to Instagram and shared a round of photos from his time on the road.

Starting off strong, he first shared an adorable snap where he is sitting with the drums in front of him, and little Rocky has his tiny foot placed on one of the toms.

Pictures followed of him alongside his band mates, guitarist Tom DeLonge and bass player Mark Hoppus, plus more impressive photos from his time on stage, as well as a sweet pic posing with Kourtney.

"Tour was over, we'd survived," he wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post, especially to gush about little Rocky, with one writing: "His little foot," as others followed suit with: "Awww how sweet is that little foot!" and: "Little drummer," as well as: "Ah Rocky's little tootsie."

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their new bundle of joy on November 1, though the mom-of-four didn't share photos of him until a December 22 Instagram post.

© Instagram Travis also shared a fun photo with Kourtney

In the joint post, the two shared several photos in which they are matching in black hoodies, cozying up with and planting kisses on the sweet newborn.

They had previously documented their difficult road to pregnancy and fertility challenges on various episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu, through which Kourtney gave candid insight into her experience with IVF.

© Getty The couple in 2022

Kourtney and Travis knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal, dropping to one knee surrounded by a bed of red roses.

They then got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, which was followed by an extravagant wedding in Italy the next month.

