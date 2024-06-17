The Instigators: All we know about Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck's new thriller film

Matt Damon reunites with Casey Affleck onscreen in Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy thriller, The Instigators – and we can't wait for this one!

The Boston-set crime comedy, penned by Casey along with Chuck MacLean, sees two reluctant criminals attempt to pull off a heist to bring down a corrupt politician. Intrigued? Keep reading for all we know about the upcoming film.

WATCH: Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck star in Apple TV+'s new film, The Instigators

What is The Instigators about?

The film follows two reluctant partners: desperate father Rory and ex-con Cobby, who come together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician.

The synopsis continues: "But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

© Apple TV+ Hong Chau stars alongside Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in The Instigators

"Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse."

Who stars in The Instigators?

Starring alongside Matt and Casey are Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Toby Jones.

Rapper and musician Jack Harlow also features in the film alongside Ron Perlman.

© Jeff Kravitz Rapper Jack Harlow also appear in the film

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck takes on a behind-the-scenes role as a producer on the film, alongside Matt, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Kevin J. Walsh, and Alison Winter.

Doug Liman, who's known for his work on Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow, is at the helm as director.

© Jonny Cournoyer Casey penned the film alongside Chuck MacLean

The film marks the continuation of Matt, Casey and Ben's long-standing professional relationship, which began with the Oscar-winning drama Good Will Hunting, starring all three actors and penned by Matt and Ben.

© Getty Matt and Ben won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting

The trio have since united on various occasions, with Matt and Casey appearing in three Ocean's Eleven movies and Ben directing Matt in the biographical sports drama, Air.

The Instigators release date

The film will make its global debut in select theaters on August 2, before later arriving on Apple TV+ on August 9.