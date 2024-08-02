Andy Murray's wife Kim shares rare insight into 'loving' relationship as tennis champion retires

Andy Murray's wife Kim has praised the tennis champion as a "down-to-earth" and "loving" dad following his retirement.

In a new interview with The Lawn Tennis Association, Kim joined Andy's mum Judy, his brother Jamie and former tennis player Tim Henman as they reflected on Andy's life and career, sharing their fondest memories as the sports star made his final competitive appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kim, who married Andy in 2015, shared an insight into the couple's family life, explaining how the tennis star is a "completely different" person on the court compared to at home with their four children – Sophia, eight, Edie, six, Teddie, four, and Lola, three.

© Getty Kim praised her husband Andy Murray as a "loving" father to their four children

"I almost viewed him as two different people because at home, he's an incredibly loving, patient dad and he's a completely different person when he steps on the tennis court," said Kim.

While he might be one of the best tennis players in British history, Kim said he's a "totally normal" guy.

"He can move like a gazelle if he's chasing a tennis ball but if you watching him running across the road he looks like he's in pain and he doesn't know how to run," explained the mum-of-four. "A lot of the time he doesn't hold himself like an elite athlete but I think that's part of his charm.

© Shutterstock Andy's wife Kim with their two eldest daughters and Judy Murray watching Andy's final Wimbledon match

"He's a totally normal, down-to-earth dad and husband and that's why we love him."

Kim and Andy's love story began back in 2005, when they met at a party for the US Open. At the time, Kim was travelling with her father, former tennis coach Nigel Sears.

Opening about the first time she watched Andy play live in his US Open match against Andre Pavel, Kim revealed that things didn't quite go as smoothly as the tennis player might have liked.

© getty The couple have been together since 2005

"It was a five-set epic and he projectile vomited on the court right in front of me which was an interesting start but thankfully down the other end of the court," Kim recalled, joking: "Can't believe I stuck around after that!"

Kim stepped into the limelight the following year when she joined Andy in San Jose, where he won his first-ever tournament. Fondly reflecting on the early days of their romance, Kim said: "I was doing my A-Levels so we were both 18 and we went on our own and it felt like it was us against the world in that moment.

"I have really nostalgic memories of it," she added.

© Getty Andy and Kim tied the knot in Scotland in 2015

Almost ten years later, the lovebirds tied the knot in Andy's native Scotland. They married at Dunblane Cathedral, before a ceremony at the Cromlix House Hotel.

A year later, Kim and Andy welcomed their first daughter Sophia, who was quickly followed by their second girl, Edie, in 2017. The pair's first son, Teddy, was born in 2019 and in 2021, was joined by their final child, Lola.