Andy Murray's children – meet the Olympics star's four children who hope to follow in his footsteps

Andy Murray and doubles partner Dan Evans are playing with all their heart as Andy plays in his final competitive matches after confirming his imminent retirement.

Sure to be cheering the double gold Olympic medallist on is the star's wife Kim, and their four children: Sophia, eight, Edie, six, Teddie, four, and Lola, three. The doting dad became a father-of-four during lockdown, when it was revealed that Kim had secretly given birth after an extremely private pregnancy. The tennis star initially declined to reveal whether they had had a boy or a girl, before it was ultimately confirmed they'd had a third daughter.

It's unlikely that the star will be welcoming more children as he confessed in an interview with the Times: "My wife wanted four. I was fine with three; she always wanted a big family. But it's all done now, so…"

But what do you know of the star's young children? Here's all you need to know…

Sophia, eight

Andy and Kim's first child, Sophia was born in 2016, a year after Kim and Andy had walked down the aisle together. It appears the youngster is already following in her tennis champ father's footsteps by picking up a racquet.

When Sophia was five, Andy said: "My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends."

© Shutterstock Andy has joked how Sophia (left) is embarrassed by her father

While some might embrace having a Wimbledon champion as their father, it appears to be the opposite for Sophia, with Andy joking: "My eldest daughter finds me very embarrassing. So when I go to collect her from school, she refuses to walk next to me."

He added: "I'm not allowed to leave the car when I drop her off at school. She treats me like a stranger in front of all of her friends and stuff. So yeah, it's tough. Tough for me. She's only eight and she’s already feeling that way. So I can only imagine what it will be like when she's older."

Edie, six

Andy's second child is daughter Edie, born in 2017, and she captured hearts last month when she joined mum Kim and older sister Sophia to watch Andy play his final Wimbledon match.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Edie (right) has a cheeky streak

Speaking after the event, Andy said it was a small surprise to see his daughters support him, commenting: "It was nice they managed to make it. Although I think my ... second kid was struggling. It was way past her bedtime. But yeah, it was lovely that they were able to come and watch."

Teddy, four

Andy and Kim welcomed their only son in 2019, but due to his young age the little man was mostly been kept out of the public spotlight. Last year, Andy showed off how hands-on a dad he was during a family holiday as he kept his son entertained.

© Instagram Andy is close with his kids

Teddy's middle name is Baron, with Andy telling us that the name was chosen to reflect the youngster's roots, even though the tennis ace wasn't a personal fan of the moniker. "I don't actually love the name, but my dad's middle name was Baron, his dad was Baron, my grandad's dad too, so I kept that," he confessed.

Lola, three

Andy and Kim welcomed their final child in 2021 and like her older brother, she has been kept out of the spotlight over her young age.

The star did previously share an insight into his daughter's personality after she designed a Christmas card of Santa Claus "doing a wee-wee."