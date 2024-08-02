Goldie Hawn 'so excited' as she announces personal news close to her heart

Goldie Hawn has revealed she has helped to produce a 10-minute documentary that focuses on the mental health of teenagers as scientists seek to understand the complexities of the teenage brain.

"So excited to share The Teen Brain, a 10-minute I produced with Mind Up directed by Tiffany Shlain," Goldie shared with fans.

The film has been praised as "Goldie’s vision" with the aim to "support understanding the complex teenage brain and its impact on emotions and critical thinking".

© Instagram Goldie shared the video on Instagram, and revealed how 'excited' she was for it to be out in the world

Mom-of-three Goldie has been vocal about her past depression and her desire to help others, launching The Hawn Foundation "to equip children with the social and emotional skills they need to lead smarter, healthier, happier and ultimately more productive lives".

The Foundation then launched MindUp, "an evidence-based curriculum and teaching model for grades K-12 that provide tools to help children self-regulate and understand their own emotions, moods and behaviors; reduce stress and anxiety; sharpen concentration; increase empathy; and improve academic performance".

Goldie shared details of her own mental health battle in 2022, admitting that at the height of her success in the 1970s and 1980s she wanted a "normal life", which was the opposite of what she was experiencing.

"My career just went boom, boom, boom and I got an Academy Award. As wonderful as it sounded, I would go back into my dressing room and lie down, and I was really freaked out about this anxiety coming over me again," she said; Goldie won an Oscar in 1970 but did not attend the ceremony.

© Jason Merritt Goldie Hawn attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California

She added: "I literally truly lost my smile. For someone who wanted to be happy their whole life, I wasn't very happy."

In May, Goldie also offered advice to fans who were struggling, reminding followers to "find the strength and the intention to create better mental health for ourselves".

"We don't need to change the world. We don't need to do any of that. But what we do need to do is become aware of our mental state to be able to understand that when we are feeling this way that we need to take a break because only [we] can change ourselves," she said emotionally.