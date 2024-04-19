Goldie Hawn, 78, shares must-see throwback photo for special occasion

Goldie Hawn is celebrating her daughter Kate Hudson's 45th birthday, and shared a stunning throwback picture to honor the special day. In the picture Kate appeared to be in her late teens or early twenties, and is giving her mom a big hug as the pose for the camera.

Both Goldie and Kate are wearing white tank tops and blue denim jeans, with their blonde hair framing their matching smiles.

"Happy birthday, my darling daughter @katehudson! Among all the things you have already accomplished in your life—amazing mother, great dancer, Academy Award-nominated actress, and now a fantastic singer—let us not forget you were the fastest runner in high school and all of LA!" Goldie captioned the post.

"SO KEEP ON RUNNING SWEETHEART. You’re a RACEHORSE. I love you," she added alongside a series of emojis.

Fans flocked to leave birthday wishes to Kate in the comments, while Kate herself shared a series of posts on her Stories including one from Reese Witherspoon, who called Kate "her little songbird" and praised her "gorgeous new album".

Mindy Kaling, whom Kate is partnering with on a new Netflix series, also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new show, writing: "Love this [expletive]. Happy birthday to the GOAT."

Multi-hyphenate Kate is a working actress, raising three children, running several businesses and planning a wedding to fiance Danny Fujikawa.

Born in 1979 in Los Angeles, Kate is the daughter of award-winning actress Goldie and the actor and comedian Bill Hudson, and was raised by Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell, alongside her brother Oliver Hudson and half-brother Wyatt Russell.

© Getty Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the 'Snatched' film premiere in 2017

She was the romcom queen of the 2000s and a critically acclaimed appearance in the Netflix murder mystery Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery alongside Daniel Craig in 2022 renewed interest in Kate's career; in March 2024 it was announced she would be producing and starring in a new untitled Netflix comedy from Mindy.

Kate will star as Isla Gordon who is unexpectedly appointed head of the family business — which happens to be one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the country. It is loosely based on the real life of Jeanie Buss, the President of the Los Angeles Lakers.

© Kate Hudson Kate with Danny, Ryder, Bingham and Rani in 2019

Kate is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa; they welcomed their daughter Rano Rose, five, in 2018. Kate is also mom to 20-year-old son Ryder and 12-year-old son Bingham.