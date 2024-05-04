Goldie Hawn shares important mental health tips to honor Mental Health Awareness Month

Goldie Hawn found herself getting emotional on Friday May 2 as the actress reminded followers to take care of their mental health in a new video.

The video, posted on social media, was to tell followers that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Goldie shared that she was "committed to sharing tips all month long to improve our mental well-being".

In the two-minute long video, which you can watch below, Goldie, wearing a black pantsuit, revealed the importance of "mental fitness" among children, sharing that she was devastated to learn there were 10-year-old children dying by suicide, and which inspired her to create her mental health charity Mind Up.

Goldie Hawn shares important mental health tips

"20 years later, more than ever, we need to understand how to create more mental fitness, but not just for children, but also for us," she passionately told viewers, who praised her for sharing the "very important message".

"The world we know is upside down. Every time I turn on TV, I look at all of our news and so forth that I almost feel so helpless that I don't know what to do. I get a little bit of a brain frenzy. I start to feel unstable , 'What's gonna happen?' because we don't know so much," the Academy winner continued.

Goldie calls on us all to find 'the strength and the intention to create better mental health'

"In the meantime, the one thing that we need to find is the strength and the intention to create better mental health for ourselves. We don't need to change the world. We don't need to do any of that. But what we do need to do is become aware of our mental state to be able to understand that when we are feeling this way that we need to take a break because only [we] can change ourselves."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn with partner Kurt Russell

The 79-year-old then shared several tips for her followers, reminding them to "take time out for ourselves" and "when we're feeling sad, anxious, [or having] panic attacks, and I've had them all, we have to share it with each others".

"Please talk with your friends, engage them with the importance of supporting each other when we're not feeling good because today we are reaching an epidemic of mental disturbance," Goldie concluded.

Reach out to friends in need​​​​​​​​​​​​

"Some of us need help and reach for it. Others need friends. Call them and whatever you can do to help, someone will also boomerang right back to you, so take care of yourself and think about mental health all month."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn in 1973

Goldie has been praised as an inspiration over the years for her tireless work with MindUP, and in 2022 she made a brave revelation about her own battle with depression and anxiety.

Goldie has battled depression

Discussing her desire to live a "normal life" at the height of her success in the 1970s and 1980s, Goldie said: "I wanted to go home, get married, open a dancing school, be happy, have children – I wanted a normal life and it's not exactly what I was getting.

"My career just went boom, boom, boom and I got an Academy Award. As wonderful as it sounded, I would go back into my dressing room and lie down, and I was really freaked out about this anxiety coming over me again."

© Getty Images Goldie with son step son Boston, and daughter Kate, and partner Kurt

Goldie revealed that she sought professional help to combat her mental health struggles, adding: "I decided to go to a psychologist because I needed to understand more about what was going on with my brain. After a year I began to come back into myself but believe me, I know what it is to be depressed, I know what it is to be anxious."