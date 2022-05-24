Goldie Hawn overwhelmed with support after sharing depression battle

Goldie Hawn was hailed an "inspiration" after she shared a brave admission about her battle with depression and anxiety.

The Overboard star opened up about her mental health in a candid video to promote her appearance at an upcoming event for her MindUP organization and revealed that there was a time in her life where, despite her success, she was not "very happy".

Discussing her desire to live a "normal life", Goldie said: "I wanted to go home, get married, open a dancing school, be happy, have children – I wanted a normal life and it's not exactly what I was getting.

"My career just went boom, boom, boom and I got an Academy Award. As wonderful as it sounded, I would go back into my dressing room and lie down, and I was really freaked out about this anxiety coming over me again."

She added: "I literally truly lost my smile. For someone who wanted to be happy their whole life, I wasn't very happy."

Goldie revealed her battle with depression and anxiety

Goldie revealed that she sought professional help to combat her mental health struggles, adding: "I decided to go to a psychologist because I needed to understand more about what was going on with my brain.

"After a year I began to come back into myself but believe me, I know what it is to be depressed, I know what it is to be anxious."

Fans inundated the actress with messages of support, with some even revealing that Goldie's honest words brought them to tears.

Goldie shared a sweet montage of photos of her family

One replied: "Thank you for sharing this. It made my heart happy! You are an inspiration to us all. Such a beautiful lady you are Goldie. God bless you & your beautiful family."

A second said: "Thank you so much for sharing this @goldiehawn and you're an inspiration!!" A third added: "This made me cry, @goldiehawn you are amazing!"

Sharing details of her event, Goldie captioned the post: "I am so looking forward to speaking at LIFE ITSELF next week! Can't wait to join @drsanjaygupta & @marchodosh to talk about @mindup, happiness & the importance of quieting your mind. So many great people & ideas coming together: www.LifeItself.Health."

