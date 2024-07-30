Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's hobby they approach totally differently
Princess Kate and Meghan Markle walking in formal attire© Getty

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's shared hobby they approach totally differently

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex both love the great outdoors

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Kate and Meghan Markle have a great many shared hobbies, from tennis to outdoor swimming, but there's one activity that really unites them, and that's hiking in the great outdoors.

The Princess of Wales recently spoke about how healing she has found nature to be during her preventative chemotherapy treatment, and regularly participates in nature-based engagements which see her and Prince William take to the hills.

Meghan Markle also enjoys hiking, with the wholesome activity being a constant in California. While the royal ladies both thrive in the great outdoors, they have very different approaches when it comes to the pastime.

While Meghan looks as glam and gorgeous as ever when she's traversing the tricky Californian terrain, rocking her trademark gold jewellery, Princess Kate goes for a more traditional hiking look, strapping on walking boots and lowkey brown and green clothes for her time in nature.

Read on for all the times Princess Kate and the Duchess of Sussex were total opposites on their hiking adventures

1/6

meghan markle nigeria jewellery© Getty Images

Golden girl

During a hike in May 2023, when Prince Harry was attending King Charles' coronation in London, Meghan took to the Montecito hills, wearing a stylish array of jewellery including gold bangles and necklace, gold-rimmed sunglasses and a chic pink neckerchief - see the photos here.

2/6

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. © Getty

Meghan in New Zealand

A 2018 visit to New Zealand saw Meghan and Prince Harry wander through the Redwoods Tree Walk, with Meghan rocking an outdoorsy jacket, paired with flat shoes and slim-fit trousers. Given she's a seasoned hiker, perhaps Meghan wasn't aware hiking was on the cards!

3/6

Meghan and Harry on a hike in New Zealand

White trainer walks

Another walk on the same NZ trip saw Meghan switch out her black flats for a pair of sturdier white trainers.

4/6

Princess Kate and Prince William on a mountain in India© Getty

Princess Kate's fringed boots

In contrast to Meghan's flats and trainer, Princess Kate donned a sturdy pair of walking boots for a hike with Prince William in India in 2016. She still kept her look stylish though, with fringed detailing on the sensible boots. A waistcoat and white shirt ensured she looked ready for action.

5/6

Prince William and Princess Kate on a hike in Durham© Getty

The Princess of Wales' favourite footwear

Princess Kate wore her fave boots again in 2021 for a hike in Darlington, adding an outdoorsy jacket and a woolly jumper.


6/6

Prince William and Princess Kate walking on the beach© Getty

Beachy ambles

Proving her fringed boots are perfect for all terrains, the Princess of Wales wore her trusty footwear for a hike on the beach with Prince William.


