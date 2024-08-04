Nicole Kidman reveals real reason for daughter Sunday's fashion show debut

Though Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always kept their daughters out of the spotlight as they were growing up, their public debut earlier this year was a long-awaited moment.

In April, when the Big Little Lies actress was honored with an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, the special night marked her first public appearance with her daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, who she shares with her husband Keith.

Later on, Sunday was her mom's plus one for a recent Balenciaga fashion show in Paris, a moment she'd been counting down to for a long time.

In conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia, Nicole gave insight into her decision to have her daughter step out in the spotlight with her.

Revealing that the one condition was her turning 16, the doting mom shared: "She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it."

However, though she recently also had her daughter join her for an Omega party at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Nicole added: "I'm like no, no more," explaining: "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the women also opened up about having successful marriages, to Keith and David Beckham, respectively, particularly given the "unstable" industries they are a part of.

"I'm so lucky that I found it. It's such an unstable industry and he's my solace," Nicole said, and revealed: "Every day we get up in the morning and we go for a walk — and we hold hands. We love holding hands."

She further shared: "The greatest advice I was given was there's the individual — so there's the me and the you — and there's the we. And that's only you."

"No one else has what you two create, or what Keith and I create, any married couple who are partners, any people who have chosen to be in a relationship together, we create this, so we decide what this is. If you really like the person — really love them, but really like them, too, god it helps."

Nicole and Keith met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005. They announced their engagement in May 2006, and tied the knot with a fairy tale ceremony the following month in Sydney's beachside suburb of Manly.

Prior to Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001, with whom she shares kids Bella, 31, and Connor, 29.