Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares joy over new baby: 'I fell madly in love'

Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to share her baby joy with fans as she announced the latest addition to her family. Her sister, Barbara, welcomed her second child, Edward Finn.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host took to Instagram to share the announcement with fans. She shared a photo of herself holding and feeding the newborn with a bottle, and a second photo of her and Barbara fawning over him. A third snap showed the little one up close wrapped in blankets.

She captioned the photo: "My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!"

While Jenna didn't share any additional information about her nephew's birth, he appears to be wearing a hat from NYU Langone Health. Already, Barbara and her husband Craig are parents to daughter Cora Georgia, who they welcomed in September 2021.

When Barbara welcomed her first born child, her grandparents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush shared the news in a joint statement:

"With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter. Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful."

Jenna is close with her twin sister, having said that they "Talk a lot and communicate almost every single day via text."

When the duo started writing picture books together, Barbara told The New York TImes that: "We have a very shared perspective. That differs if you had a sibling who was older than you and thought what you were doing was uncool, etc. We were always in the same stage together. And so, a lot of our communication is through that frame of reference."

The Today host called having a twin an "unbelievable gift", adding to Inbound that "Both private moments and then also awkward public ones, to have each other was this unbelievable thing, and we have seen how it's made us both much braver in our careers and in our life paths. Having somebody that wants to lift you up, that thinks you're good enough."

Jenna is also a parent, sharing Mila, Poppy, and Hal with her husband Henry Chase Hager. She said of motherhood: "My biggest dream was to be a mom, that's all I wanted."