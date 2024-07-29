Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emily Andre's baby daughter Arabella melts hearts in must-see picture - and husband Peter has the best reaction
Peter Andre and wife Emily Andre© Shutterstock

Emily Andre's baby daughter Arabella melts hearts in precious picture - and husband Peter has the best reaction

The NHS doctor shares three children with her husband Peter Andre

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Emily Andre melted hearts at the weekend with a sweet new update featuring her baby daughter, Arabella.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-three, 34, uploaded an adorable snapshot which showed Emily enjoying a moment in the sunshine with her teeny tot.

mother holding baby daughter© Instagram
Emily and Peter welcomed Arabella in April this year

In the snapshot, the NHS doctor looked so serene as she balanced little Arabella on her hip.

Exuding elegance, she wore a knitted cream vest which she paired with coordinating cream trousers. She wore her tumbling brunette tresses down loose, and opted to highlight her features with a touch of radiance-boosting makeup.

Emily Andre looking at baby daughter© Instagram
The couple share three children together

Arabella, meanwhile, looked so precious dressed in a gingham romper complete with frilled sleeves.

"A lovely Sunday in the sun! Baby Belle (as Theo calls her, like the cheese) is getting so big now and loves being outdoors. Hope you all had a lovely weekend #sunday #sunshine #family @peterandre," the star noted in her caption.

Her post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes', with Emily's husband Peter racing to the comments section to heap praise on the duo. Gushing over his little daughter, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker penned: "Love you both and her little triangle of hair at the bottom."

peter andre cradling baby daughter© Instagram
Peter posing with his youngest daughter Arabella

Elsewhere, one follower wrote: "My goodness cant believe how much Belle has grown," while a second remarked: "Nothing better than seeing kids in nature! You're such a fab mummy and have the most gorgeous family."

Happy couple Peter and Emily welcomed their daughter into the world on 2 April this year. Whilst they initially struggled to pick a moniker, the duo finally settled on Arabella Rose Andréa.

Aside from Arabella, the pair are also doting parents to daughter Amelia, ten, and a son called Theo, seven. Beyond this, Emily is also a hands-on stepmother to Peter's two children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

Peter on the red carpet with Junior and Princess © Getty Images
Emily is also a doting stepmother to Peter's children Junior and Princess

During a candid chat with Bella Magazine, Emily shared: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you.

"It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

Emily and Peter's relationship

Peter and Emily first met in November 2012, and two years later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Amelia in January 2014. The couple went on to marry in July 2015 at Mamhead House, Exeter.

The couple share a 16-year age gap - something which they've been quick to defend over the years. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Peter, 51, made a remark about his wife Emily being sensible.

Emily and Peter are such a loving couple© Getty Images
The loved-up couple wed in 2015

"I mean, she's not that sensible because she did marry me," Peter joked. "There are little differences between us, like music is one of the things I've noticed.

"When they say something like, 'This is an old classic.' And it's from 2015. I'm like, 'What do you mean an OLD classic?' I'm thinking 70s or 80s old classics. But it doesn't [matter], it's how you are with each other."

