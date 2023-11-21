Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay put on rare PDA in intimate photo

Tess Daly cannot hide her pride in husband Vernon Kay as the BBC Radio 2 presenter completed an ultra-marathon for Children in Need, and on Tuesday she shared a rare PDA alongside a gushing tribute.

In the intimate photo, Tess embraced her husband, which was lovingly returned, as she shared her pride in the star, who raised over £5million for the charity during his challenge. Paying tribute to Vernon, the Strictly host penned: "Not to get all sentimental on here but we are so proud of @vernonkay and all he's achieved and raised for @bbcin.

"When he first said he was running 116 miles in 4 days for charity, we were shocked to say the least (and genuinely wondered if his knees would make it through), but with every day he accomplished more and more miles; supported along the way by the amazing and always inspiring @bbcradio2 listeners who got behind him on his journey and were BEYOND generous with their donations, their cuddles, high 5's and home made cakes."

She concluded: "I know he could not be more grateful. Been loading him up since with soup, hot water bottles and hugs."

The mum-of-two's co-host, Claudia Winkleman, was one of the first to respond with the star sharing a string of heart emojis, while a second fan penned: "He really is a National Treasure. I saw him outside The Beehive on his last leg of his trip and he looked like he was on his last legs too, but he kept on, really really proud of him even though I don't know him! Well done Vernon, a humble hero."

A third added: "Get sentimental - these are life's precious moments, what an achievement and what a huge amount raised - well done guys team effort," while a fourth shared: "What a wonderful achievement Vernon and you are a fantastic person."

Tess also shared a supportive post as her husband neared the end of the challenge, writing: "Absolutely gutted not to be at the finish line not to cheer you on today @vernonkay! (am at Strictly) BUT what a moment, what an achievement, I am SO PROUD of what you've done.

"The generosity and support shown by everyone that has so kindly donated and those who have come out to support you along the way has been beyond wonderful and I know it's kept you going (and me too), love you to bits Vern, you've got this."

Tess and Vernon have now reunited

But the 54-year-old made sure to go all out for when Vernon returned home, putting out a selection of candles, bunting, cards and champagne, to make sure their home was flooded with gifts upon his return.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, reunited for the first time after Vernon's efforts on Sunday after Tess was unable to support her husband in person due to her TV commitments.