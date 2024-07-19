Tess Daly and daughter Phoebe could be sisters in matching mini-dresses for ultra-rare night out

Tess Daly and her daughter Phoebe could have been mistaken for twins on Thursday when they stepped out in fabulous mini-dresses alongside Vernon Kay.

The 19-year-old is the image of her blonde bombshell mother, sporting the same ice-blonde locks and model-esque height. Emphasizing their similarities, the mother-daughter duo slipped into gorgeous, leg-lengthening mini-dresses at the launch Of 'Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

© Dave Benett The trio were all smiles as they posed for photos

Phoebe opted for a cherry red ensemble, which she paired with classic nude pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile, her Strictly star mum was a vision in a white halterneck number that she paired with matching white boots.

Proud dad and husband Vernon was all smiles alongside his girls as the trio posed for a slew of fabulous photos with their arms around each other.

© Dave Benett Tess and Phoebe cold have been mistaken for sisters wearing mini-dresses

While the couple never used to share photos of their daughter, since turning 18, Phoebe has been a more frequent addition to her parents' social media accounts.

Last week, Phoebe was captured beaming alongside her dad on Instagram in photos from Wimbledon. The pair looked happier than ever in the image as they sat in Centre Court.

© Instagram Vernon and Phoebe attended the men's singles final on 14 July

Captioning the photo, Vernon penned: "The joy of Centre Court. Reflecting back on @wimbledon with @phoebekay___ What a superb day out (in the SMedium T!)."

Vernon and Phoebe rocked oversized sunglasses to battle the beating rays. Looking as fabulous as ever, the teen opted for her Wimbledon whites, stepping out in a white sundress.

© Getty Since she turned 18, Phoebe has been pictured stepping out alongside her famous parents more frequently

Setting her sights on the big screen, Phoebe is currently in her first year at university studying film and television.

Speaking to Fabulous about his daughter entering the spotlight, Vernon said: "We [Tess and I] made a conscious decision that the girls should be able to choose whether they wanted to be in the spotlight or not. I think it’s worked in our favour."

Referring to their 14-year-old daughter Amber, he added: "Amber is still young, so there’s no way she would do something like this, but Phoebe is an adult now."

"I like the production and editing side," Phoebe explained, admitting that a role behind the camera may suit her better. "I'd love to act, but will leave presenting to my mum and dad. I’m just trying to understand what I want to do. I think you go to uni to figure out what you want to do in life. I’d like to do some work experience, as it’s hands-on, even if I start as a runner and work my way up."