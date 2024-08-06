Geri Halliwell-Horner flaunts sky-high legs in tiny shorts in beachside photos

Geri Halliwell-Horner never fails when it comes to her fashion. On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl didn't disappoint when she posed in a pair of fabulous shorts in honour of her 52nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the flame-haired beauty beamed for the camera alongside her dog, Otis, who was showing off his impressive tricks. She paired her shorts with a long-sleeved white top and matching gilet.

© Instagram Geri looked gorgeous as she posed by the beach

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you all for your lovely birthday messages! (Otis with the birthday vibes)."

As for her hair, she swept her iconic fiery tresses back into a ponytail.

© Instagram Otis was more than pleased to be featured in the snaps

Despite her leg-lengthening shorts, the beach background looked windy, but that didn't faze the former singer as she played with her gorgeous dog.

Birthday wishes poured in for the doting mother from the likes of her close friend David Beckham, her husband Christian Horner, and bikini mogul Melissa Odabash.

© Instagram Geri and Otis showed of their impressive tricks

David's wife and fellow former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was also quick to weigh in on her bandmate's milestone, sharing a throwback snap from their girl band days.

"Happy Birthday @gerihalliwellhorner. Kisses xxx," penned the fashion designer. The iconic snap showed Geri donning stripey blonde highlights, light smokey eyeshadow, and seriously noughties lipliner.

© Instagram Victoria shared a throwback photo featuring Geri as part of a touching tribute

Despite frequently harking back to her time in one of the world's most successful girl bands, VB has ruled out reuniting with her bandmates.

She told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast: "So often people say, 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful. I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

The conversation came after Geri and Victoria were filmed by David at the beauty mogul's 50th birthday party, singing their hearts out to "Stop," one of their hit songs, alongside their other bandmates, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Mel C.

"Not gonna lie, had a bit of alcohol, seemed like a good idea, and I did have a lot of fun," VB said of the moment.