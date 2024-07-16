Joan Collins, 91, dances in plunging swimsuit during lavish holiday

Joan Collins never fails to disappoint when it comes to her holiday fashion and on Monday, the 91-year-old was captured dancing the day away in a fabulous swimsuit.

The Hollywood actress took to her Instagram account with a video alongside her husband, Percy Gibson, and their friend Paul Robinson. The trio were filmed dancing in the pool at a mystery sunny location. See the moment in the video below.

Joan Collins dances in plunging swimsuit during lavish holiday

Captioning the clip, Joan penned: "#ahubby and @paulrob44 are great dancers. Me…not so much. But we’re all #happy!!"

Joan looked sensational in the white one-piece that featured a plunging neckline and elegant spaghetti straps. She paired the swimwear with a stylish straw visor in beige.

Oozing Hollywood glamour, Joan slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses to battle the beating rays.

© Instagram Joan oozed elgance as she wished the England team good luck ahead of the Euros final

"Love this! Such glamour Joan!" one fan penned in the comments. A second added: "I love you Joan, eternal glamour, fun, fitness, style, the list goes on. You are absolutely gorgeous."

The update came just one day after Joan showed her support for the England football team ahead of the Euros final on Sunday.

The actress looked as elegant as ever wearing a white kaftan and sports cap adorned with her initials.

© Instagram Joan and her eldest daughter Tara

Beaming for the camera and wearing a slick of red lipstick, Joan penned: "Happy Sunday! Waking up to excitement and anticipation that England will bring it home tonight! Good luck boys!

"P.S. LOVE my hat that @julianclarycampcomic and @ianmackley got me! [red love heart emoji]."

As well as being a jet-setter, Joan is a doting mother to her three children, Katyana Kass, 52, Alexander Newley, 51, and daughter Tara Newley, 60.

Despite rarely being pictured all together, Joan and her three children enjoyed a family holiday to the South of France earlier this month.

Rounding up the trip, Joan shared a wonderful video montage full of photos of their time together. One sweet snap saw Joan pose for a photo with Tara and the pair looked like two peas in a pod. Another touching moment saw Katyana cuddled up to her stepfather.