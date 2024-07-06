Elizabeth Hurley flaunts bombshell curves as she twins with close friend in string bikini

Elizabeth Hurley turned up the heat on Thursday when she twinned with her close friend, Celia Wise in a tiny string bikini.
The Gossip Girl actress, 59, was a vision in the daring number that featured chain link straps and a matching waistband. The two-piece was from Elizabeth's own bikini range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and was created in a holiday-ready tropical print, made up of vibrant blue and pink shades.
Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Ceila Cat [four pink love heart emojis] @ceilawise @elizabethhurleybeach."
The matching bikinis looked sensational on the fabulously toned women and they could have been mistaken for twins in the sun-soaked snap. Completing their looks, the pair slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays.
As for makeup, the duo kept it natural, and while most of their faces were obscured by their ultra-glamorous sunnies, they both opted for nude glossy lips.
The photo caused a stir in the comments section. "Am I seeing double!" one fan penned. A second added: "Are they twins???" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Absolutely amazing both of you [red love heart emoji]."
Elizabeth has enjoyed a jet-setting summer this year and has been living it up in Ibiza on a spectacular holiday.
On Monday, the Austin Powers star looked sensational in a white string bikini as she posed for a mid-holiday snap.
The brunette beauty completed the look with the 'Radiating Eye' grey tank top from local Ibiza apparel, Doors of Perception.
The actress also shared a photo alongside an adorable dog, Titus, as she noted in the caption: "Hello Ibiza! And hello Titus," followed by a pink love-heart emoji.
Ibiza isn't the first destination the model has jetted off to in recent weeks as just before heading to Spain, she was striking a pose on the white sand of the Maldives for another unbelievable getaway.
The mother-of-one was a vision as she slipped on a coral string bikini as she kneeled in the crashing waves.