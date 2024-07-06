Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley flaunts bombshell curves as she twins with close friend in string bikini
Elizabeth is enjoying a holiday in the Maldives© Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley flaunts bombshell curves as she twins with close friend in string bikini

The Austin Powers actress is the queen of bikinis!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley turned up the heat on Thursday when she twinned with her close friend, Celia Wise in a tiny string bikini.

The Gossip Girl actress, 59, was a vision in the daring number that featured chain link straps and a matching waistband. The two-piece was from Elizabeth's own bikini range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and was created in a holiday-ready tropical print, made up of vibrant blue and pink shades.

A photo of Elizabeth Hurley and her friend Cecilia wearing tropical print bikinis
The pair looked so fabulous in the matching swinsuits!

Captioning the post, Elizabeth penned: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Ceila Cat [four pink love heart emojis] @ceilawise @elizabethhurleybeach."

The matching bikinis looked sensational on the fabulously toned women and they could have been mistaken for twins in the sun-soaked snap. Completing their looks, the pair slipped on a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses to battle the beating rays. 

As for makeup, the duo kept it natural, and while most of their faces were obscured by their ultra-glamorous sunnies, they both opted for nude glossy lips.

The photo caused a stir in the comments section. "Am I seeing double!" one fan penned. A second added: "Are they twins???" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Absolutely amazing both of you [red love heart emoji]."

Elizabeth Hurley wears a white two-piece bikini in Ibiza© Instagram
Elizabeth Hurley wears a white two-piece bikini in Ibiza

Elizabeth has enjoyed a jet-setting summer this year and has been living it up in Ibiza on a spectacular holiday. 

On Monday, the Austin Powers star looked sensational in a white string bikini as she posed for a mid-holiday snap. 

Elizabeth Hurley looked flawless in her recent photos from Ibiza© Instagram
Elizabeth Hurley looked flawless in her recent photos from Ibiza

The brunette beauty completed the look with the 'Radiating Eye' grey tank top from local Ibiza apparel, Doors of Perception. 

The actress also shared a photo alongside an adorable dog, Titus, as she noted in the caption: "Hello Ibiza! And hello Titus," followed by a pink love-heart emoji.

elizabeth hurley posing on beach in coral bikini © Instagram
The actress looked radiant in a coral bikini

Ibiza isn't the first destination the model has jetted off to in recent weeks as just before heading to Spain, she was striking a pose on the white sand of the Maldives for another unbelievable getaway. 

The mother-of-one was a vision as she slipped on a coral string bikini as she kneeled in the crashing waves.

