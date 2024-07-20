Joan Collins, 91, sky-high legs in glamorous beachwear

Joan Collins is the ultimate holiday goddess. On Friday, she showed off her glorious summer sartorial portfolio in a leg-lengthening look.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 91-year-old Hollywood actress was a vision as she posed in a lilac kaftan, accessorized with a glamorous beach hat and statement earrings. The vibrant beach cover-up featured a leopard print pattern and perfectly flattered Joan as she posed for a picture.

© Instagram Joan looked fabulous!

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Loved having @paulrob44 with us!" alongside a video montage featuring the photo.

As for her shoes, Joan slipped on a pair of white sandals that elegantly wrapped around her ankles.

It wasn't just the purple ensemble that Joan donned for the summer update. Never afraid of a daring print, Joan channelled her inner Scary Spice and opted for a full leopard print look, complete with a leopard print sunhat!

Alongside a photo of the animal-themed outfit, she wrote: "#dameedna or #70selton? #shades gifted by stylist @rene_horsch #eltonjohn #damednaeverage #animalprint."

© Instagram Joan rocked a full leopard print ensemble

When it came to the sunglasses, more was more, with Joan adding a black pair of oversized sunglasses bedazzled with silver diamantes.

The look was so iconic that it even caught the attention of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who commented: "You are just fabulous."

If one thing is sure, Joan is having a spectacular summer. Last week, she turned heads as she was filmed dancing in a luxurious infinity pool while wearing a bright white swimsuit. See the video below.

Joan Collins, dances in plunging swimsuit during lavish holiday

Captioning the clip, Joan wrote: "#ahubby and @paulrob44 are great dancers. Me…not so much. But we’re all #happy!!"

The one-piece couldn't have looked more fabulous on the actress. It featured a plunging neckline and elegant spaghetti straps. Never skimping on the accessories, Joan paired the swimwear with a stylish beige straw visor and a pair of glamorous sunglasses.