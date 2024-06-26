Elizabeth Hurley sets pulses racing in scandalous strapless bikini

Elizabeth Hurley never disappoints with her daring bikini snaps and her latest shot at the weekend certainly set pulses racing.

The model, 59, was a vision in a strapless black two-piece that featured a matching black bow in the middle. Elizabeth oozed confidence as she showed off her perfectly toned physique, beaming for the camera.

© Instagram Elizabeth frolicked by the crashing waves in the stunning strapless number

Captioning the post, she penned: "New bikini anyone? 25% off all bikinis - including those in Special Offers- at @elizabethhurleybeach [pink love heart emoji] #bikini #vacation #beach #maldives," as she frolicked beach-side against the backdrop of crashing waves.

Accessorising her summer ensemble, Elizabeth added statement gold earrings which peaked through her cascading brunette tresses.

© Instagram The model and actress beamed for the camera

As for her makeup, the mother-of-one opted for smokey black eye makeup, warm bronzer and glossy nude lipstick.

The sunny snap certainly caused a stir with fans on Instagram who couldn't wait to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Wow, there’s that woman that seems to do nothing but get better with age. You’re so beautiful. I love seeing you smile," one commented. A second added: "OMG Liz! How do you manage to look better and better, the older you get? You look amazing…"

Elizabeth's countryside life

When Elizabeth isn't posing up a storm on an exotic beach, she is at home in her £6 million Herforsdshire mega-mansion with her son, Damian Hurley.

The gargantuan property has 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a sprawling 21-acre garden, the perfect place for the Hollywood star to potter away at one of her favourite hobbies, gardening.

© Instagram Elizabeth relaxing in her garden

During a 2020 interview with HELLO! Elizabeth revealed that she'd spent the majority of the lockdown outdoors. "Secretly, I'd much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I've been outside doing things for at least five hours a day," she said.

"My brother bought me a set of what he calls 'lady tools', which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betide anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I'm okay with everything."

Elizabeth and Damian's property also features a large cellar, four cottages within its complex, 12 stables, a tennis court and a coach house.