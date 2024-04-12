Madonna proudly attends son Rocco Ritchie's art opening with rare appearance of daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere

Madonna took a break from her whirlwind Celebration world tour to step into the Miami Design District where she celebrated a very special event—the solo exhibition of her son, Rocco Ritchie.

The proud mother was radiant as she supported 23-year-old Rocco's art show, which unveiled his latest collection titled "Pack A Punch," inspired by Muay Thai fighters.

Dressed in a striking emerald green suit complemented by a white cowboy hat and sheer gloves, Madonna was the epitome of style as she explored the gallery.

Her Instagram post reflected her joy: "So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called 'Pack A Punch' inspired by Muay Thai fighters. @miamidesigndistrict," she shared with her followers.

Madonna with daughters Estelle, Mercy and Estere and son David

Rocco, exuding sophistication in a crisp white suit paired with a blue shirt and pocket square, presented his works that draw from his deep-seated passion for art—a journey he embarked on in childhood.

"I’ve been painting since I was a small kid. It is something that always caught my attention and gave me a place to escape," he revealed in an interview with Artnet.

Madonna with her two sons Rocco Ritchie and David Banda

His current collection reflects a maturation of his artistic vision, heavily influenced by notable British painters like Francis Bacon, Lucian Freud, Frank Auerbach, and David Hockney.

"For this show, I was particularly inspired by Frank Auerbach’s show at the Courtauld; the black and white charcoal works on paper," Rocco explained, detailing his creative process and the evolution of his influences over time.

© Instagram Madonna puts her arm around Rocco

Initially, Rocco navigated the art world under the pseudonym 'Rhed', a strategy to shield his work from the inevitable scrutiny that comes with celebrity lineage.

"Rhed was something I came up with to go under the radar in the first few years of making work. It doesn’t hold much deep meaning behind it, I just liked the way it sounded," he shared, acknowledging the eventual public discovery of his true identity.

"I’m proud of who I am and where I’ve come from, but I knew people would have judged me aggressively in my early stages if I came out with my name. I wanted to develop technically before showing under my name," he added, reflecting on his early anonymity.

© Instagram Madonna poses alongside Rocco and his artwork

The evening was a family affair, with snapshots from the event showcasing Madonna and her daughters Mercy, Stella and Estere gathered around Rocco’s artworks, immersed in the vibrant and dynamic expressions of his talent. The exhibition, according to the Miami Design District’s Instagram, is open for viewing by appointment, offering art enthusiasts a personal glimpse into Rocco’s artistic realm.

As Madonna’s tour winds down, with upcoming performances in Austin, Texas, and the final stop in Mexico City at the Palacio De Los Deportes, the superstar’s Miami interlude was a touching family affair.

