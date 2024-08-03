Madonna wears nothing but jewels in her most daring photos yet

Madonna is known for her provocative displays – but her latest set of photos might be some of her most daring yet.

The 65-year-old left little to the imagination when she shared several images of herself posing topless, with just her long blonde hair covering her bare chest.

Drawing even more attention to her naked upper body, Madonna accessorized with several diamond-encrusted necklaces of varying lengths.

Captioning the carousel of photos, she cheekily wrote: "Hot Fun in The Summer Time……… [fire emoji]"

One photo that no doubt grabbed the attention of her fans was the final image in the slide, which featured Madonna sitting on a bed with her arms around her chest and a topless mystery man behind her with a smile on his face.

His appearance isn't the first we've seen of him on Madonna's social media.

Last month, she celebrated the Fourth of July with several photos that featured her handsome mystery man.

The pair appeared to be extremely close, and one photo caught him with his hand on her chest after they watched a fireworks display together.

Madonna wasn't only celebrating Independence Day, but the first anniversary of her surviving "a life-threatening illness".

The queen of pop was rushed to the hospital in June 2023 after being found unresponsive due to a serious bacterial infection.

Her condition was so grave that she was taken to the ICU, intubated, and placed in a medically induced coma as she battled lung and kidney failure.

Reflecting on her health battle and recovery, Madonna captioned the post: "Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness.

"I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!"

According to reports, Madonna suffered acute septic shock, and emergency responders revived her using Narcan, a substance typically used to treat opioid overdoses but also effective in treating septic shock.

At the time, her manager, Guy Oseary, shocked fans with the news the star had been hospitalized. In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

He added: "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

During a stop in Brooklyn on her Celebration tour, Madonna revealed the severity of her condition, stating: "My lungs weren't working, and my kidneys were failing. There was a 40 percent chance that I would not survive."