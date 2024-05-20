What to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour concert - written by someone who's literally just been (& loved it)

If you have tickets to see Taylor Swift, first of all, congratulations and second, what are you going to wear? Hopefully by the end of this article you might have a few ideas if you're not sorted yet.

For the past few months I've been asking all my friends the exact same question. I'm not married but I think deciding on a wedding dress might be easier than choosing an outfit to wear to the tour of the year. I went to the Stockholm concert as my friend wanted to celebrate her 40th birthday in style, and it was one of the best nights of my life. There are no spoilers in this story about the show (well, I hope not anyway), but believe it, you'll have an incredible time.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift serves up some major custom outfits on stage during her Eras Tour

So, back to the outfit dilemma I knew two things; I needed to take friendship bracelets, and I knew I needed to choose my favourite 'Taylor era' and dress accordingly. I went for Lover because I love all things sparkle! I regret parts of my outfit, keep reading to find out why.

© Leanne Bayley My Lovers era outfit: I opted for a sequin skirt from ASOS, pink blazer from Zara, a white customised Taylor Swift T-shirt from Etsy and my Adidas trainers

13 top tips for what to to wear to the Taylor Swift concert

Dress up: I think you’ll feel like you’ve missed out on part of the fun if you go dressed in your regular clothes. Kind of like going to a Halloween party without a costume, or a Christmas party without sparkle - you’ll feel like such a party pooper. Don’t think dressing up is for the kids: Nearly everyone dressed to impress! Choose your era and run with it: Lover was definitely the most popular for the concert I went to. Silver, pink and iridescent sequins were everywhere. Red and Reputation also were favourites with the crowd. I also saw a lot of song lyrics on T-shirts and customised jackets. There were a lot of pretty white dresses, too! Scroll down for all the info on the different eras. Comfortable shoes: I need to stress this one, and trust me on this, if you’re thinking of wearing high heel cowboy boots like I planned to do, don’t. It’s a long concert and you’re on a concrete floor - you WILL regret your decision. I’m so glad I decided on a pair of Adidas Spezials instead. Perhaps take photos in your boots before you leave and then switch! You’ll be so happy you did. You want to be thinking about how amazing the show is, not the joyous moment you get to take the boots off. I did see lots of people in small heeled sparkly cowboy boots - maybe put some anti-fatigue insoles Ditch the cowboy hat: I sound like a real kill joy, I’m sorry, but I would think twice about wearing one. I did buy one for the show but decided I didn’t want to be carrying it all night. I just think it will annoy you. If you have one where it sits on your back that might be ok (only if you have seated tickets), but anything that gets in the way of enjoying the concert is just a distraction. Sparkles up top: Ok, so I failed in this department! I wore a sparkly skirt and while I loved it, I do regret not wearing something sparkly from the waist up. I would do a sparkly short sleeved sequin dress if I went again (manifesting winning all the competitions I’ve entered). I just think selfies would have been 10x better with a little bit of sparkle around the face. Use merch for your outfit: If getting all dressed up isn’t for you, I get it. Head to the merch stall, buy your Taylor T-Shirt, put it on, and voila, you’re ready for action. It’s not quite in the spirit of the concert but also saves you carrying it! Face makeup: I think face glitter snake transfer tattoos number 13 tattoos Jewels in the hair: I saw a girl with a slicked back bun with diamonds scattered all over. It looked so good. I also saw sparkly tinsel through the hair and lots of sparkly butterfly hair grips. I would be buying this hair bedlazzer kit from Amazon It’s hot: Trust me on this one, it gets so warm. If you don’t need to take a jacket, don’t bother. I wore a hot-pink lightweight blazer and I had to take it off about 2 hours in. I also recommend taking a hair bobble… it gets very warm and your future self will thank you for following this advice. Guys, get involved: I saw so many amazing costumes from the boys! If you’re dragging your BF give him a couple of jewels on his face. Crossbody phone bags for the win: You want to have as little on you as possible. My friends took crossbody phone bags, and they were so genius. If your venue allows, a crossbody bag is the best bag choice, or even a bumbag. You want your hands to be free for waving in the air like you just don’t care. Friendship bracelets: Duh! Don’t forget them. You’ll be given a Taylor wrist band that lights up, be sure to put it on your hand you don’t hold your phone with.

How I chose the best Eras Tour outfit ideas

I went to the Stockholm show on Friday 17 May and researched what everyone wore to the show. I also had my own drama trying to figure out an outfit. Price: Concert tickets are expensive, I wanted to add some affordable dresses into the mix.

Concert tickets are expensive, I wanted to add some affordable dresses into the mix. Options: I opted for Lovers era but I wanted to include all the Eras in this roundup for you.

My pick of the best dresses for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Era Outfits - a breakdown of what it all means