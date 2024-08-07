Did Taylor Swift just endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz? Everything you need to know

As the election rolls on and so does the Eras Tour, there's one question on everyone's mind: who will Taylor Swift formally endorse in the 2024 US elections?

The question has caused such a stir that Swifties are on the edge of their seats waiting for their favorite singer's political endorsement.

This led fans to speculate that Taylor may have just hinted at her allegiance in her latest Instagram post. As the singer took to Instagram to share photos from her latest concert in Warsaw, Poland from the Eras Tour, people noticed an unusual silhouette in one of the photos that they felt looked an awful lot like Kamala Harris.

In the photo on the seventh slide, Taylor dons a glittering red bodysuit and boots as she carries her guitar. Meanwhile in the background, the silhouette of a woman in a suit waving created speculation that it was a subtle endorsement of the now Vice President and Democrat candidate for Presidency.

Taking to X, fans stated their belief that this must be the singer's formal endorsement.

"It really feels like it should be a bigger deal that Taylor Swift left a shadow of Kamala on her Instagram post but I don’t really see anyone talking about it," one person said.

Another account re-posted the photo with the statement: "Taylor Swift just low-key endorsed Kamala Harris and MAGA is losing their minds."

But is the post actually a formal endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz? Here's the breakdown for you…

Taylor's endorsement - debunked

No, the photo in question does not have a silhouette of Kamala Harris in it. Instead, it appears to be a shot that captures the transition between Taylor singing "You Need To Calm Down" and "Lover".

© Noam Galai/TAS24 Taylor Swift's back up dancers for "You Need To Calm Down" wear suits

Per a fan's YouTube video of Taylor's third night at the Warsaw stadium, it turns out that the silhouette behind her is not Kamala, but instead a performer wearing a suit.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift's red bodysuit for "Lover"

The video taken by a fan shows that she wears the exact same outfit as is in the Instagram snapshot while suited backing dancers perform to "You Need To Calm Down", before handing her a guitar for a stripped down rendition of "Lover". Behind her, the suited performers can be seen walking away.

Why does her endorsement matter?

© Charles McQuillan/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Aviva Stadium on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland

It would seem like a silly question if not for the fact that the "Lover" singer is incredibly influential. One report found in 2023 that 53% of surveyed adult Americans were fans of the singer - approval ratings that far exceeded those of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

The proof is in the pudding that Taylor has sway over her vast audience. In September 2023 she encouraged fans to register to vote via nonpartisan website Vote.org, which saw a 35,000 surge in registrations based on her post.

All eyes are on the singer for her backing, with Donald Trump claiming in February 2024 that he felt there was "no way" Taylor could be "disloyal" to him by endorsing his competitor, as he had "made her so much money" by signing the Music Modernization Act into law. His influence over that legislation has been disputed by entertainment lawyers.

The singer's voting record

© Rick Diamond/Nashville Rising Taylor poses with then-Governor of Tennessee Phil Bredesen, eight years before she would formally endorse him in the midterm elections

Although she stayed apolitical for a good chunk of her early career, this changed in 2018 when she vocally endorsed Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the midterm elections.

She said of the Republican opposition, Marsha Blackburn: "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions. I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in [the United States]."

© Andrew Harnik Kamala Harris is running for president

She added: "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening, and prevalent."

Taylor received backlash from Republican and right wing commentators for speaking out in this instance, with them claiming that she "ended" her career through this endorsement.

In the 2020 election, Taylor endorsed Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, telling V Magazine that she would "proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs."

Politics and pop culture

© Screenshot of @KamalaHQ Kamala Harris' campaign page on X

Since Kamala Harris was announced as the Democratic nominee, the 2024 elections have seen a massive crossover with pop culture - potentially more so than usual.

After singer Charli xcx posted that "kamala IS brat" to over 48 million X users, the account for Kamala's election campaign immediately changed their background photo to a lime green splash in the style of the Brat album cover, reading: "kamala hq".

Similarly, Beyoncé has allowed the campaign to use her song "Freedom" in her campaign video. The Senate Democrats' account posted on X: "H-O-T-T-O-V-O-T-E!", a reference to Chappell Roan's hit single "H-O-T-T-O-G-O", which received a lukewarm reception from netizens.

Even Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala's running mate, has come out as a self-professed Swiftie.

The Democratic strategy is clear: the key to winning over young voters is through the hottest musicians on Billboard.