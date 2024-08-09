Jessica Alba's lookalike daughters and son look so grown up in new family photo

Jessica Alba radiated elegance and warmth as she enjoyed a dreamy family getaway in Mykonos, Greece, this week, capturing precious moments alongside her husband, Cash Warren, and their three growing children.

The actress, 43, and Cash, 45, posed with their lookalike daughters Honor Marie, 16, Haven Garner, 12, and their adorable 6-year-old son Hayes. The family looked every inch the picture-perfect unit as they soaked up the sun and the vibrant culture of the Greek island.

“Nights out in #Mykonos are a vibe,” Jessica captioned a series of stunning photos that showed off her impeccable style and the undeniable bond she shares with her family.

The star dazzled in a flowy red floral dress that caught the gentle Mykonos breeze, followed by a chic black lace ankle-length dress with a peekaboo cutout that added a touch of sultry sophistication to her look.

Jessica’s fashion choices were as vibrant as the island itself, with one outfit featuring a layered ruffled dress adorned with a playful orange, yellow, and blue floral print.

© Instagram Jessica's 3 kids are growing up so fast

She also sported a pristine white strapless jumpsuit, perfect for an evening of dancing under the stars at the famed JackieO’ beach club.

The mother-of-three, known for her effortless style, shared a video of the family enjoying a lively drag show, set to the upbeat tune of “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan, capturing the joyous atmosphere of their vacation.

© Instagram Jessica is currently holidaying in Mykonos

Accompanying the Alba-Warren clan on this sun-soaked adventure were investor Galit Hadari Laibow and her family, adding an extra layer of fun and friendship to the trip.

Over the past few weeks, Jessica has delighted her fans with glimpses of the family's travels, sharing snaps from their adventures around Greece and France, showcasing their love for exploring new places together.

© Instagram Jessica and her family have been holidaying throughout Europe

Jessica and Cash, who celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in May, have proven that their love story is still as strong as ever. “16 years of marriage, 20 years together, and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren,” Jessica wrote in a heartfelt tribute to her husband. “I’m proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family.”

She continued, reflecting on the strength of their relationship: “Through thick and thin, we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.” The couple’s enduring bond began on the set of Jessica’s 2005 movie Fantastic Four, where Cash was working as a director’s assistant. Their love blossomed, leading to a beautiful family and a relationship that has stood the test of time.

© Instagram Jessica Alba and her son laying by the pool while on a family vacation in the South of France

As their idyllic vacation draws to a close, the family has another significant milestone to celebrate. Haven, their middle daughter, will soon turn 13, marking a new chapter as Jessica and Cash prepare to have two teenagers in the house. The couple, who have always been open about their parenting journey, shared their approach to raising their children during these pivotal years.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this summer, Cash reflected on the challenges and joys of parenting teenagers. He acknowledged that as children grow, they might not be as forthcoming with information as they once were, but emphasized the importance of patience and consistency.

“Family dinner is extremely important for us,” Cash shared, underscoring the value of spending quality time together. He also spoke about the significance of giving their children the freedom to make mistakes and the confidence to learn from them.

“Each kid is really different, and so there is no manual, there’s no playbook, there’s no kind of, ‘What works here is definitely going to work over there,’” Cash noted.

He added that parenting requires a unique approach tailored to each child’s personality and needs. “I think it’s just learning how to communicate and talking through it, and allowing for mistake making. At least with our 16-year-old, it’s proven super valuable,” he said.