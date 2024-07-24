Jessica Alba, 43, sets pulses racing in tiny black bikini

Jessica Alba delighted her fans on Wednesday with a fun and unexpected social media appearance.

The Fantastic Four star, 43, showcased her fit physique in a stylish black bikini paired with an open black shirt.

With her hair cascading down, Jessica danced with youthful energy in what appeared to be her backyard, enjoying a carefree moment without her children around.

The actress and mother of three joined the viral dance trend set to Charli XCX's song Apple from her Brat album.

Jessica's moves were first shared on TikTok, later making their way to Instagram, though she removed the post shortly after.

The catchy dance routine was choreographed by TikTok creator Kelley Heyer, who shared her excitement about the dance's popularity: "1 month ago I made a dance on a whim and now look at everyone dancing and along and having so much fun," Kelley posted on July 14.

Jessica is among the many celebrities who've embraced the viral dance, including Ashley Tisdale, Glen Powell, and Brooke Shields. Powell humorously commented, "Hard to remember my life before this dance," while Charli XCX herself praised the trend, responding with "ABSOLUTELY !!" Brooke Shields revealed her daughters, Rowan and Grier Henchy, persuaded her to join in, sharing on Instagram, "My girls keep telling me it’s a brat summer @charli_xcx. I thought that started when they were born!"

The lyrics of "Apple" speak to themes of self-reflection and identity, beginning with: "I guess the apple don't fall far from the tree; 'Cause I've been looking at you so long; Now I only see me; I wanna throw the apple into the sky; Feels like you never understand me; So I just wanna drive to the airport; The airport, the airport, the airport."

Jessica's vibrant dance video comes on the heels of her sharing insights into her successful 16-year marriage to Cash Warren.

In a candid interview with People, Jessica emphasized the importance of prioritizing each other in a busy household. "It's something you really have to make a choice to do. You have to really find time to make time for each other," she shared.

Jessica and Cash, 45, first met on the set of the 2005 film The Fantastic Four. They tied the knot in a low-key courthouse ceremony in May 2008, just a month before welcoming their eldest daughter, Honor, now 16. The couple also has two other children, Haven, almost 13, and Hayes, six, who keep them on their toes.

Reflecting on maintaining their relationship, Jessica said, "Going through the motions of the day to day is what it is, but it's important to just know that we have to be a priority, and taking those moments to see each other and have a giggle and not be on the phone and just actually connect."

She added, "Anytime we ebb or flow, we just look around and it's like, 'Actually, at my worst, I'm still better off with you.' You have to look up and say, 'Would my life be better if we weren't together?' And every time, it's, 'No.' We're friends, you know?"

As their children grow, family time remains a cherished priority. Jessica shared a sweet story from a recent outing: "We went to Monster Jam, and the girls and I were out of our element, but Hayes was so excited to show us everything. He knew all the cars and drivers and stats. To have this 6-year-old dude, who we pretty much always bring into our environment, feel so confident was the cutest thing ever."

In addition to her family life, Jessica has been thriving in her career. In a recent conversation with Trevor Noah on his podcast What Now?, she opened up about her journey as a businesswoman.

The Honest Company founder confessed that it took her a few years to truly embrace her role and confidence as an entrepreneur. "It took me, probably three years after I founded Honest until I really embraced the notion that I could be smart," she revealed. Reflecting on her early days, Jessica admitted, "I allowed my co-founders, who I brought on and who I pitched the idea to, to take credit for finding me. I didn't actively change that narrative for a long time."

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, Jessica did not hesitate: "Stop looking to men for validation." Her candid response resonated with Noah, who responded, "Damn."

Jessica's latest project, Trigger Warning, sees her taking on a powerful role as a woman using her Special Forces training to uncover the truth behind her father's untimely death. The cover girl cheekily noted in her caption, "Heard it was a Brat summer," embracing the carefree spirit of the season.