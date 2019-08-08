Jessica Alba on feeling 'insecure' about her body, before growing to feel 'confident' The mum of three now feels confident in her own skin

You can't imagine Jessica Alba has much to feel less-than-confident about, am I right?! But the actress has revealed that she used to feel "insecure" about her body, having now grown to feel happy in her own skin. The Honest Company co-founder, 38, spoke to InStyle about appearing on their cover in 2007, when she was 26. "Looking back, when I shot my first InStyle cover, I was insecure," she admits. "I felt like I needed to be someone I wasn't in order to be accepted. I allowed other people's ideas of who they thought I should be to define me."

But the star's attitude has since changed completely: "Who am I now? I give zero f**ks. I have three children. They've exploded my body, and I'm cool with it," she adds. "And I know I'm smart. I don't care what everybody else thinks. I'm good, girl. I'm good."

Jessica's second InStyle cover came six years later, in 2013, following her marriage to movie producer Cash Warren and the births of their two daughters.

"For the first time in my life, I was really embracing my womanhood," she says. "I was in my early 30s, and it had taken up until then for me to feel confident in my body."

It was at this point that she stopped allowing herself to be objectified in the media through the male gaze. "I can flaunt what I want, cover what I want, and still feel good," she adds.

In July 2018, Jessica shot her third cover for the publication, seven months after giving birth to her son, Hayes, and revealed that rather than attempt to change her shape for the star feature, she would accept her body as it was. "If I had been younger, I probably would have been obsessed with dieting and exercising, but instead I thought, 'This is where I'm at. This is my life. And this is my body."