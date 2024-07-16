Katy Perry enjoys romantic vacation in St Tropez with Orlando Bloom and lookalike daughter Daisy

Katy Perry looked absolutely stunning as she soaked up the sun in St. Tropez with fiancé Orlando Bloom this week.

The Teenage Dream star, who recently turned 39, showcased her toned physique in a chic gingham bikini, accessorized with gold jewelry and stylish shades.

Orlando, 47 showcased his impressive physique in a fitted blue top and shorts. The couple shared tender moments in the surf, enjoying precious time with their daughter Daisy, who is just shy of her fourth birthday.

Born just days before the release of Katy's last studio album, Smile, Daisy is already showing signs of being her mother's mini-me.

In a heartwarming photo shared on Instagram this week, Katy is seen painting with Daisy, whose tiny hands and blonde locks are visible, blowing gently in the wind.

From her rare public appearances, including Katy's final American Idol episode and the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency, Play, it's clear that Daisy is following in her mom’s stylish footsteps with her big eyes and adorable sense of style.

Katy and Orlando's love story began in 2016, with an on-again, off-again romance that finally saw them get engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

While the couple has yet to announce their wedding date, Katy often refers to Orlando as her "husband," sparking rumors that they may have already tied the knot in secret. In March 2020, just before the world went into lockdown, Katy announced their pregnancy in her music video for Never Worn White.

Orlando, who also shares a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, recently spoke about fatherhood in an interview for Father's Day as one of UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassadors.

Reflecting on the journey of being a dad-of-two, he shared, "It takes four years to learn to be a hairdresser at one of the greatest salons in London or around the world. And yet there is zero education on bringing a child into the world, which is essentially the biggest responsibility in your life. But it is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."

As Katy and Orlando enjoy their idyllic holiday, the singer's latest single, Woman's World, has been struggling on the charts.

Released on July 11, the song quickly slipped to number 31 on the US iTunes chart, outpaced by tracks from Eminem and Tom MacDonald.

Katy has faced criticism over the song’s lyrical content and its music video. Billed as an empowering feminist anthem, "Woman's World" has been dismissed by some as unoriginal, hypocritical, and formulaic.

Katy’s return to the music scene has been marked by controversy, especially regarding the sexualized nature of the video. Notably, there’s a scene where she and her dancers perform provocative choreography on a construction site before an anvil smashes her, and she reappears in a new costume.

In a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, Katy addressed the video’s cheeky nature. "We’re kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick and very on the nose," she explained. "With this set it’s like, 'Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze.' And we’re really overplaying it and on the nose."

The former American Idol judge elaborated on the anvil scene, describing it as a "reset" to help embrace the "idea of feminine divine." She added, "We wanted to open this video making it look like a super high-gloss pop star video."