Alex Jones looks phenomenal in eye-catching swimsuit during family getaway

BBC presenter Alex Jones looked phenomenal at the weekend as she jetted off to sunnier climes with her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the TV host, 47, uploaded a sunkissed picture of herself cooling off in a crystal-clear swimming pool flanked by sculptural rocks and verdant plants.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex is best known for presenting The One Show

Exuding elegance, the mother-of-three nailed holiday chic in a figure-flattering khaki swimsuit complete with a plunging V-shaped neckline and a statement striped belt in navy and white.

Alex wore her brunette locks swept back away from her face, and accessorised with a large pair of black sunglasses. She was joined in the pool by her mini-me daughter Annie, two, who looked so sweet wearing a Breton striped swimsuit adorned with mermaids.

© Instagram The presenter looked ultra-glamorous in her khaki swimwear

In a bid to protect her daughter's privacy, Alex concealed Annie's face with a blue heart emoji. Captioning her snapshot, the Welsh TV star simply penned: "Bonjour!"

Alex shares daughter Annie and sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, with her husband Charlie Thomson.

While the presenter tends to keep details of her family life under wraps, Alex has occasionally shared a glimpse inside her parenting journey.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping about how she manages to juggle her career alongside parenthood, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle.

© Instagram Alex shares three children with her husband Charlie

"I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… That's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

It's been a whirlwind few months for the family-of-five following their major house move which saw them relocate from London to the serene countryside.

After 14 years in the Big Smoke, the presenter and her family upped sticks and moved into a gorgeous country home complete with a lush, green garden.

Offering fans a glimpse inside their relocation, Alex told her Instagram fans: "We made it and are completely delighted with the new house. Thank you so much for all your messages of support over the last few weeks. We are obviously living in complete chaos but it already feels like home.

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the 'one'."

© Getty Images Alex and Charlie wed on New Year's Eve in 2015

She finished by adding: "Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

Their former London home was a Victorian-style property with bright interiors and splashes of vibrant colour. At the heart of their home was a large family kitchen decorated with wooden flooring, glossy white tiles, splashes of marble, a giant kitchen island and blue kitchen cupboards.