Meet Ariana Grande's famous older brother Frankie

Ariana Grande is a household name and a huge talent – but she's not the only member of her family to excel in the entertainment industry.

The 31-year-old is extremely close with her older half-brother Frankie. The pair share the same mom, Joan Grande, but Frankie, 41, is Joan's son from her first marriage to Victor Marchione.

Like his sister, Frankie can hold a tune and has starred in Broadway and off-Broadway productions while also trying his hand at reality TV.

Meet Frankie Grande below…

Career

© Instagram Ariana and Frankie are very close

Frankie has an impressive list of credentials and works as an actor, singer, and producer, and he's popular on social media.

He starred in two Broadway productions: Mamma Mia! from 2007 to 2010 and Rock of Ages from 2014 to 2015. Off-Broadway he has starred in Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical and Titanique, a comedic retelling of Titanic through the music of Celine Dion.

Frankie has appeared in two seasons of Big Brother, first starring in the US version in 2014 and then Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2016.



© Getty Images Frankie is also a talented singer and performer

Frankie has a production company with his mom, Diamond Dog Entertainment, and has starred in several of its projects including the witty horror film Summoning Sylvia and Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre.

The talented star is also popular on social media and has a strong YouTube following with over 444,000 subscribers. He and Ariana have collaborated on several videos, including song covers.

LGBTQ+ advocate

© Getty Images Ariana and Frankie share the same mother

Frankie serves as a board member of GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ+ advocacy and cultural change.

He is also a philanthropist and works with organizations like buildOn – a non-profit organization committed to ending poverty through service and education – and the Los Angeles LGBT Center – a safe and welcoming place where the LGBTQ+ community finds help, hope, and support when it is needed the most.

Frankie is also the co-founder of the performing arts education charity Broadway in South Africa.

Ariana's biggest fan

© Getty Images Frankie is Ariana's biggest fan

Frankie is very supportive of his baby sister and was over the moon when she landed the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

© Instagram Frankie is a big supporter of his baby sister

"I remember when she told me that she booked it, we just both burst into tears together," he recalled to E! News in March 2023. "Because it was something that she had been dreaming of her entire life."

Husband

Frankie is married to model and actor Hale Leon. The couple had a "galactic" themed ceremony at the Grande family home in Boca Raton, Florida, on May 4, 2022.

"Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande!! Yup! We're MARRIED! Surprise!" Frankie wrote on Instagram.

"Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy," he added.

Ariana was a bridesmaid and wore a custom black two-piece by Vera Wang, consisting of "a lamé sculpted bra top and skirt with a high slit accent worn over a black lamé mini skirt".

She later shared on Instagram: "Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls. I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games."

