Ariana Grande's new Wicked movie – all you need to know, including cast, early scandals, and when it comes out

Wicked fans, rejoice! The long-awaited movie's first official trailer was released last night during Super Bowl LVIII and has fans of the movie bursting with anticipation.

In celebration of our return to the wonderful Land of Oz, we're taking a look at everything you need to know about the magical Jon M. Chu movie.

Here's the lowdown on the upcoming adaptation of Wicked, from all the stars in its cast and its date of release, to the early scandals and setbacks that caused delays…

"Wicked" trailer released ahead of long-awaited journey to the big screen

Who stars in Wicked?

The cinematic adaptation of Wicked primarily stars Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland, later Glinda the Good, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, later the Wicked Witch of the West.

© Instagram The three main stars of "Wicked" – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey

Also part of the cast are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, and Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, a character created specifically for the films.

What is the film about?

Wicked is a reimagining of the original musical of the same name, which first premiered in 2003 and has been produced multiple times around the world, including the West End and Broadway (most famously with Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda).

© Getty Images Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth most famously inhabited the lead roles in the Broadway version

The musical is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, based in turn on the 1900 L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, as well as the 1939 technicolor film The Wizard of Oz, starring a young Judy Garland.

Wicked tells the story of Elphaba and Glinda's (aka Galinda) relationship from adversaries to friends to unwilling enemies as they battle the perceptions created for them by others while learning to grow with their magical powers.

Why was the film delayed?

© Universal Pictures The first poster for Jon M. Chu's "Wicked"

Production on Wicked was originally set to begin in June 2022, before the director revealed that the film would be split into two parts due to the growing plot line and the addition of new music.

That December, filming officially began in England, but was halted close to completion in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Filming resumed in January 2024 and finally concluded just days later.

Was there controversy involved?

© Instagram Ariana's relationship with Ethan Slater behind the scenes caused some controversy

Production on the musical fantasy came under scrutiny on social media when it was reportedly revealed that Ariana had started dating her co-star Ethan after meeting on set, resulting in the alleged breakdown of both their marriages, Ethan's to Lilly Jay and Ariana's to Dalton Gomez.

Neither party has commented on the status of their relationship, although they've been spotted out and about several times since then. Ariana seemingly also commented on the media attention surrounding their romance in her latest song, "Yes, And?"

So when will Wicked finally be released?

The film will be released in two parts, with the first scheduled to arrive this Thanksgiving, specifically November 27, 2024. Wicked: Part Two will be released a year later, November 26, 2025.

