Meet Blake Lively's four siblings, including her sister and brother-in-law you'll definitely recognize
Elaine Lively, Robyn Lively, Blake Lively and Lori Lively arrive for the Los Angeles World Premiere of "Green Lantern" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood, California© Getty

The It Ends With Us actress is the youngest of five kids, who all worked as actors

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Blake Lively isn't the only talent in her household, and no, we're not talking about her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The It Ends With Us actress is the youngest of five kids, and in pursuing an acting career, she was following in the footsteps of all four of her older siblings.

Passion for acting and the entertainment industry is in the Gossip Girl alum's DNA; her mom Elaine Lively is a talent agent, while her dad Ernie Lively, who passed away in 2021 aged 74, was an actor and acting coach — he starred as her dad in her breakthrough film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Ernie was Elaine's second husband. Prior to their 1979 marriage, she was married to Ronnie Lively, with whom she welcomed daughters Lori and Robyn, and son Jason, who Ernie later adopted. Their first child together, Eric, was born in 1981, followed by Blake in 1987.

Read on for all we know about Blake's four siblings.

Lori Lively, Blake Lively, and Robyn Lively arrive at Spike TV's "Scream 2010" at The Greek Theatre on October 16, 2010 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Robyn, Blake and Lori in 2010

Lori, 57

Lori, born in 1966, is the eldest of the Lively siblings. She made her on-screen debut in the 1979 film The Double McGuffin, and went on to have appearances in several television shows, including ER, Melrose Place, and Two and a Half Men, among others.

She and Blake, plus their dad Ernie, shared the screen in the 2006 film Simon Says, and she has since gone on to work as an acting and dialogue coach for Disney.

Jason Lively and Blake Lively and family attend the "Turbo" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 9, 2013 in New York City© Getty
Jason with two of his three kids, and Blake, in 2013

Jason, 56

Jason was born in 1968, and made his film debut in 1983 with Brainstorm, after his TV debut when he was ten years old in the pilot episode of The Dukes of Hazzard. 

His acting career was largely limited to TV appearances throughout the 1990s, and he has virtually retired from the entertainment industry. He has been married to wife Lani Lively since 2005, and they share three children together.

Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty
Robyn and her actor husband Bart in 2022

Robyn, 52

Robyn was born in 1972, and also started acting when she was a kid, making her debut aged six in the television movie Summer of My German Soldier in 1978. When she was 16, she was cast opposite Ralph Macchio in The Karate Kid Part III, and when she was 19, she earned an Emmy nomination for her role in a 1991 episode of ABC Afterschool Special.

Since 1999, she has been married to another famous face, Bart Johnson, best known for his role as Coach Bolton in High School Musical, and the two share three kids, Baylen, Kate, and Wyatt.

Elaine Lively, Blake Lively and Eric Lively attend "The Age of Adaline" New York Premiere at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater in New York City, 2015© Getty
Blake and Eric with their mom Elaine in 2015

Eric, 43

Eric is Elaine and Ernie's first child, born in 1981. He made his on-screen debut as a baby in Brainstorm, which also featured his older half-brother Jason, and when he was 13, he guest starred on Full House as Stephanie Tanner's (Jodie Sweetin) first boyfriend.

He studied photography at Parsons in New York City, and in 2005, he married fellow photographer Angelina Davydova.

