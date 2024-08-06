Meet Blake Lively's four siblings, including her sister and brother-in-law you'll definitely recognize

Blake Lively isn't the only talent in her household, and no, we're not talking about her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The It Ends With Us actress is the youngest of five kids, and in pursuing an acting career, she was following in the footsteps of all four of her older siblings.

Passion for acting and the entertainment industry is in the Gossip Girl alum's DNA; her mom Elaine Lively is a talent agent, while her dad Ernie Lively, who passed away in 2021 aged 74, was an actor and acting coach — he starred as her dad in her breakthrough film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Ernie was Elaine's second husband. Prior to their 1979 marriage, she was married to Ronnie Lively, with whom she welcomed daughters Lori and Robyn, and son Jason, who Ernie later adopted. Their first child together, Eric, was born in 1981, followed by Blake in 1987.

Read on for all we know about Blake's four siblings.

© Getty Robyn, Blake and Lori in 2010

Lori, 57

Lori, born in 1966, is the eldest of the Lively siblings. She made her on-screen debut in the 1979 film The Double McGuffin, and went on to have appearances in several television shows, including ER, Melrose Place, and Two and a Half Men, among others.

She and Blake, plus their dad Ernie, shared the screen in the 2006 film Simon Says, and she has since gone on to work as an acting and dialogue coach for Disney.

© Getty Jason with two of his three kids, and Blake, in 2013

Jason, 56

Jason was born in 1968, and made his film debut in 1983 with Brainstorm, after his TV debut when he was ten years old in the pilot episode of The Dukes of Hazzard.

His acting career was largely limited to TV appearances throughout the 1990s, and he has virtually retired from the entertainment industry. He has been married to wife Lani Lively since 2005, and they share three children together.

© Getty Robyn and her actor husband Bart in 2022

Robyn, 52

Robyn was born in 1972, and also started acting when she was a kid, making her debut aged six in the television movie Summer of My German Soldier in 1978. When she was 16, she was cast opposite Ralph Macchio in The Karate Kid Part III, and when she was 19, she earned an Emmy nomination for her role in a 1991 episode of ABC Afterschool Special.

Since 1999, she has been married to another famous face, Bart Johnson, best known for his role as Coach Bolton in High School Musical, and the two share three kids, Baylen, Kate, and Wyatt.

© Getty Blake and Eric with their mom Elaine in 2015

Eric, 43

Eric is Elaine and Ernie's first child, born in 1981. He made his on-screen debut as a baby in Brainstorm, which also featured his older half-brother Jason, and when he was 13, he guest starred on Full House as Stephanie Tanner's (Jodie Sweetin) first boyfriend.

He studied photography at Parsons in New York City, and in 2005, he married fellow photographer Angelina Davydova.