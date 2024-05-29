Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively jet off with kids for extra special night out abroad — to see Taylor Swift!

Ryan Reynolds has finally caught up with his wife Blake Lively and their daughters in the loyal Swiftie department.

On Wednesday, May 29, the IF actor and the It Ends With Us actress were captured by fans attending their good friend Taylor Swift's latest concert in Madrid as part of her Eras Tour phenomenon.

In videos shared on social media, the couple are seen at a VIP section inside the Spanish city's famed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for what marks the Wrexham FC co-owner's first Eras Tour concert.

Plus, it appears the couple — who share daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, plus a fourth child whose name or sex they've yet to reveal — had some of their kids tag along; in one of the videos captured by fans, a little girl, presumably one Blake and Ryan's daughters, is seen excitedly calling over her mom, who then tenderly inches her face towards hers.

Ryan had previously expressed his excitement over finally getting to see Taylor perform on stage during a recent appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

"My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now," he said at the time, adding: "They love it, they're obsessed."

© Instagram Taylor, Ryan and Blake are longtime friends

The doting dad has been busy promoting his new movie IF with John Krasinski, and noted: "This will be my first because this last year and a half I've been trapped in a nonstop work bubble, and it's a problem."

Ryan also spoke with fellow Today anchor Savannah Guthrie during his appearance earlier this month, during which she and co-host Hoda Kotb couldn't help but ask him for a hint regarding his fourth child's name, or at least whether it was featured in Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

© Gotham Blake and Taylor in September of last year

Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the "So High School" singer's song "Betty" from the 2020 album folklore, which also features a call-out to James, plus her baby voice is featured in the Reputation track "Gorgeous."

Some of the names mentioned in the album are Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee, however in typical Ryan fashion, he deflected the answer with a joke.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The couple with their eldest two daughters in 2016

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name," he teased, before revealing: "We'll say this, we're still waiting."

"So Taylor, let's maybe start…" he further joked, adding: "She's a prolific writer I mean, what are we doing here. Lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."