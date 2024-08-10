Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Team U.S.A's Paris 2024 Olympic record-breakers — Simone Biles, Bobby Finke, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and more
Paris Olympics saw Team U.S.A break a number of records

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
The Paris Olympics are coming to an end, with the Closing Ceremony taking place on August 11, which means that the Olympics will not be back on our screens until 2028, when they take place in Los Angeles.

Team U.S.A have set an amazing precedent ahead of hosting by topping the medal table with 113 medals, 29 ahead of China who have just one gold medal more than the team. 

Olympian proposes live on Today Show after winning gold medal

There have been some incredible moments for the American team, who have broken many records - including becoming the first country to surpass 3,000 total Olympic medals according to NBC

On July 31 - just days into the competition, swimmers Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff won silver and bronze in the women's 100-meter backstroke, winning the team's 2,999th and 3,000th medals. 

But this is just one of the many world records broken by Team U.S.A at the Olympics.

Here's a rundown of all the other record-breaking achievements the team set this year.

Gold Medalists Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske of Team United States pose on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 03, 2024 in Nanterre, France© Quinn Rooney

Swimming - the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay

Teammates Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske smashed the world record for the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay, setting a record of 3:37.43 - an incredible time. While all four swimmers kept their laps tightly under a minute, Torri Huske had the fastest lap of her team as she did 100 meters in 51.88 seconds.

Gold Medalist Bobby Finke of Team United States poses with the national flag of the United States following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 04, 2024 in Nanterre, France.© Quinn Rooney

Swimming - men's 1,500-meter freestyle

Bobby Finke won the hearts of many as he completed the men's 1,500-meter freestyle in an impressive 14:30.67. Previously the record was held by China's Sun Yang, who beat his own world record in London's 2012 Olympic Games with an impressive 14:31.02.

Gold Medalists Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske of Team United States celebrate on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Womenâs 4x100m Medley Relay Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 04, 2024 in Nanterre, France.© Maddie Meyer

Swimming - the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay

As well as the mixed team smashing records, the women's team set a world record of their own. Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Regan Smith completed the race in 3:49.63. A massive accomplishment for the team!

Bryce Deadmon, Vernon Norwood, Kaylyn Brown and Shamier Little of Team United States celebrate winning silver during the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France.© Cameron Spencer

Athletics - mixed 4 x 400 meters relay

The U.S.A mixed relay team absolutely smashed the 4 x 400 meters race, with Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown completing the event with a monumental timing of 3:07.41 in the first round. While they only earned a silver medal, they no doubt were proud of themselves for making history.

Sam Watson of USA scores a world record time of 4.74 seconds against Reza Alipour Shenazandifard of Iran in the Small Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.© Patrick Khachfe

Climbing - men's speed climbing

Sam Watson may only be 18 years old, but no one could deny his climbing prowess as he broke the world record for men's speed climbing with an electrifying time of 4.74 seconds as he competed for the bronze medal.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of Team United States poses in front of the scoreboard after winning the gold medal and breaking the World record on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.© Hannah Peters

Athletics - women's 400-meter hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record to win a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.37 seconds. Naturally, she accepted her medal while wearing a crown she had no doubt earned.

Simone Biles on the podium in blue outfit© BSR Agency

Simone Biles

She was one of the absolute heroes of the Olympics, and as she took home three gold medals and one silver, Simone Biles became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.


