Team U.S.A's Paris 2024 Olympic record-breakers — Simone Biles, Bobby Finke, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and more

The Paris Olympics are coming to an end, with the Closing Ceremony taking place on August 11, which means that the Olympics will not be back on our screens until 2028, when they take place in Los Angeles.

Team U.S.A have set an amazing precedent ahead of hosting by topping the medal table with 113 medals, 29 ahead of China who have just one gold medal more than the team.

There have been some incredible moments for the American team, who have broken many records - including becoming the first country to surpass 3,000 total Olympic medals according to NBC.

On July 31 - just days into the competition, swimmers Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff won silver and bronze in the women's 100-meter backstroke, winning the team's 2,999th and 3,000th medals.

But this is just one of the many world records broken by Team U.S.A at the Olympics.

Here's a rundown of all the other record-breaking achievements the team set this year.

© Quinn Rooney Swimming - the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay Teammates Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske smashed the world record for the mixed 4 x 100 meter medley relay, setting a record of 3:37.43 - an incredible time. While all four swimmers kept their laps tightly under a minute, Torri Huske had the fastest lap of her team as she did 100 meters in 51.88 seconds.



© Quinn Rooney Swimming - men's 1,500-meter freestyle Bobby Finke won the hearts of many as he completed the men's 1,500-meter freestyle in an impressive 14:30.67. Previously the record was held by China's Sun Yang, who beat his own world record in London's 2012 Olympic Games with an impressive 14:31.02.



© Maddie Meyer Swimming - the women's 4 x 100 meter medley relay As well as the mixed team smashing records, the women's team set a world record of their own. Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Regan Smith completed the race in 3:49.63. A massive accomplishment for the team!



© Cameron Spencer Athletics - mixed 4 x 400 meters relay The U.S.A mixed relay team absolutely smashed the 4 x 400 meters race, with Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown completing the event with a monumental timing of 3:07.41 in the first round. While they only earned a silver medal, they no doubt were proud of themselves for making history.



© Patrick Khachfe Climbing - men's speed climbing Sam Watson may only be 18 years old, but no one could deny his climbing prowess as he broke the world record for men's speed climbing with an electrifying time of 4.74 seconds as he competed for the bronze medal.



© Hannah Peters Athletics - women's 400-meter hurdles Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record to win a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 50.37 seconds. Naturally, she accepted her medal while wearing a crown she had no doubt earned.



© BSR Agency Simone Biles She was one of the absolute heroes of the Olympics, and as she took home three gold medals and one silver, Simone Biles became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.





