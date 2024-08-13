Georgia Tennant's rarely-seen daughter towers over her in new photo

Merlin actress Georgia Tennant delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a precious image of herself posing with her rarely-seen daughter, Olive.



In the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, the pair could be seen posing back-to-back, with Olive, 13, towering above her mother. Georgia, who is married to Doctor Who star David, rocked a cosy hoodie, whilst budding actress Olive wore a simple black T-shirt.

© Instagram Georgia shared an ultra-rare photo with her daughter Olive

She looked like her mother's mirror image with her long blonde locks falling past her shoulders.

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be posing inside their beautiful West London family home. A giant marble-topped island could be seen in the centre of the room, while exposed brick walls peeped through from behind.

© Instagram The couple live in West London with their brood

Captioning her update, Georgia, 39, quipped: "It's happened."

The star's fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "My daughter peaked my height at 13 and she still has growing left," while a second quizzed: "Has she started stealing your clothes yet?" and a third added: "I feel your pain all four of mine are now much taller than me…"

© Instagram David and Georgia share five children together

Aside from Olive, Georgia and David also share son Ty, 22, Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, and Birdie, four. The mother-of-five welcomed Ty in 2002 aged 17. After falling for her TV star husband, David adopted Ty in 2011, the same year the lovebirds tied the knot.

Speaking about meeting his "hero" David, Ty previously said: "It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time," Ty said. "I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

© Instagram Georgia welcomed Ty in 2002

Ty and Olive appear to be following in their parents' acting footsteps. Olive made her big-screen debut in Kenneth Branagh's 2021 film Belfast which starred Jamie Doran, Judi Dench and Caitriona Balfe. Ty, meanwhile, has acted in War of the Worlds and House of Dragon.

In the past, Georgia has been incredibly candid about the realities of juggling work with family life. During a chat with Fabric Magazine, she shared: "I do my best; that is all I can do.

"I mean, there are days where I'm like 'I've got this, I'm totally nailing it'. And then the next day, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I've had so many children! What am I doing? Who am I? I can't do this. They hate me!'."

She continued: "It's just about remembering the days where you don't feel like that, and sort of going 'Probably, on the whole, I'm doing okay'. But there's definitely no magic answer to the 'How do you have it all?' question. The answer is you just try your best and hope in that process that you don't lose yourself."

Georgia and David's love story

The pair met on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia was cast as Jenny in the 2008 episode, 'The Doctor's Daughter'. The mother-of-five has since revealed that she was "driving force" in the early stages of their romance.

© Getty Images Georgia and David tied the knot in 2011

During an appearance on That Gaby Roslin Podcast in 2020, Georgia said: "I very much forced it into happening, didn't I? I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

David went on to say: "That makes it sound like I was resistant, which was not what happened. I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, I suppose. There is a bit of an age gap."