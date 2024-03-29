David Tennant's wife Georgia shares rare photo of actress daughter for this special reason

It's been an exciting week in the Tennant household. Georgia, the wife of actor David Tennant, celebrated her son Ty's 22nd birthday on Wednesday, and just two days later marked 13 years since their daughter Olive was born.

Taking to Instagram on Friday with a stunning snap of the young actress, the mum-of-five penned a heartfelt message: "To know this person is to always feel love. Her presence makes everything better (except how you feel about your own hair) Happy 13th Birthday to you darling Olive."

Fans couldn't help but comment on the striking resemblance between Olive and her parents, with one person writing: "Oh, holy cow, she looks like a combo of both you & David, that's incredible!! Happy Birthday Olive, you are a very beautiful young girl!!"

A second follower wrote: "Happy birthday Olive, she is your double, Georgia."

Olive turned 13 on Friday

Like her brother Ty, Olive has followed in her parents' footsteps into the world of acting. The teenager made her big-screen debut in Kenneth Branagh's 2021 film Belfast, which starred Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Caitríona Balfe.

Ty accompanied his little sister at the film's London premiere back in October 2021. At the time, proud mum Georgia, 39, who was self-isolating at home, shared her delight over her daughter's big moment.

Olive's brother Ty accompanied her at the Belfast premiere in 2021

"Oh my darling girl. How proud I am of you & I wish I was there to watch you shine tonight," she wrote on social media.

"Instead I leave you in the capable hands of your brother whilst I quarantine miserably at home & continuously refresh @gettyimages like a crazed fan. Which is exactly what I am. #olivetennant #belfast @ty_tennant_ @belfastmovie."

WATCH: Olive Tennant made her big-screen debut in Belfast

Georgia's latest post comes just days after her eldest son Ty turned 22. Marking the special day, The Bill star took to Instagram with a gallery of snaps, including unseen pictures from Ty's childhood. In the caption, she penned: "22 years ago my life really began. Happy Birthday to the best of origin stories."

© Instagram Georgia shared an unseen photo of her son Ty's first days after birth

Georgia's son Ty arrived in 2002 when she was 17. After falling for her TV star husband, David adopted Ty in 2011, the same year the lovebirds tied the knot.

David clearly has a close bond with Ty, whom he first met when Georgia appeared in a 2008 episode of Doctor Who. Speaking about meeting his "hero" David, Ty previously said: "It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time," Ty said. "I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

© Getty David and Georgia are proud parents to their five children

Together, David, 52, and Georgia share five children: Ty, Olive, Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, and Birdie, four. The family of seven live in West London.