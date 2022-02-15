David Tennant’s wife Georgia receives surprise Valentine's bouquet - from someone else! The mum-of-five shared a photo on Instagram

Georgia Tennant was in for a Valentine's Day surprise on Monday.

The 37-year-old – who has been married to David Tennant since December 2011 – shared a photo of the most beautiful bouquet of flowers on Instagram and revealed they were not from her husband!

Georgia told fans that the beautiful floral arrangement was actually a gift from her eldest son, Ty. She explained in the caption: "I cannot recommend getting accidentally pregnant at 16 highly enough cos look what happens 20 years later! Thanks @ty_tennant_ #myvalentynes."

Fans loved the very touching gesture from son to mother and flooded the comments section with love heart emojis and compliments.

Georgia shared a photo of her beautiful bouquet with fans

"You raised him right! Happy Valentine's Day to the Tennant clan!" one follower wrote, while a second said: "Aww what a gentleman you raised there!" "Wow that is so so sweet! You've raised a great young man," a third added.

No doubt Georgia's husband David also pulled out the stops for his wife on Valentine's Day. The couple – who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary just last year – share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, whom David adopted.

Ty (left) is the eldest of Georgia and David's five children

They are also parents to ten-year-old Olive, who recently made her film debut, eight-year-old son Wilfred and youngest daughters Doris, seven, and Birdie, two.

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

David is a hands-on dad

David, 50, usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to Georgia when a Guardian journalist jokily suggested he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor. "That's exactly what I did, yes!” he replied. “And there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."

