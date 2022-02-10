David Tennant's wife Georgia inundated with messages after sharing happy family news The couple share five children together

David Tennant and his wife Georgia marked a major family milestone this week.

Taking to Instagram, Georgia proudly celebrated the news that Kenneth Branagh's latest film, Belfast, has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture.

David Tennant's daughter makes her movie debut!

The movie holds special meaning for the couple; their ten-year-old daughter Olive appears in the film, alongside the likes of Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench.

Fans were quick to react with one remarking: “Tennants are always destined for greatness!” A second wrote: “Has the child already surpassed the entire family? Now that is a brag!”

A third sweetly asked: “How does she top that, Georgia? But wow! What a great experience this must be for her - and her very proud parents.” And a fourth joked: “Not bad for her first gig!”

David and Georgia have been married since December 2011 and together share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, whom David adopted. Father and son recently appeared on screen together in hit miniseries, Around The World in 80 Days, in which Ty starred as a gang leader.

Speaking about the experience, David told The One Show: "It's a bit of a transition when you move from a parental relationship to colleagues at work… suddenly you're on set and having to interact in a slightly different way. It's a mixture of kind of parental pride and worry, I suppose. But actually, the truth is that he's so professional and assured and at home on set that I just really loved it."

As well as Ty and Olive, the couple are parents to eight-year-old son Wilfred and youngest daughters Doris, seven, and Birdie, two.

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

David usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to the Guardian when the journalist jokily suggested he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor. "That's exactly what I did, yes!” he replied. “And there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."