Inside Doctor Who star David Tennant's family home with wife Georgia and five kids The couple have revealed a few glimpses inside their home on social media

It is an exciting time for David Tennant and his family, as he has confirmed that he is reuniting with Catherine Tate to film scenes for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary celebrations, over ten years after he left the hit BBC show.

The actor's wife Georgia gave a sweet nod to David's announcement in a sweet family photo shared on Instagram, showing him receiving a warm embrace from two of his five children and their pet dog Myrtle – and it offered a rare glimpse inside the family's beautiful living room at their West London home.

David Tennant's wife Georgia revealed a rare look inside their living room

The room has a green panelled wall with a fireplace, and shelving units to display framed photos and baskets. It has wooden flooring topped with a grey rug and crittall doors leading out to the garden, creating a cosy and chic space.

Georgia has previously revealed more glimpses inside the home, showing everything from their beautiful garden to their luxurious kitchen, read on for a full tour…

David Tennant's garden

David gave fans a peek inside his pretty rose-filled garden in a YouTube video in partnership with children's charity Barnardo's. The TV star's clip revealed endless rose bushes, a large wooden trellis taking up one wall at the back, and what seems to be a shed with frosted glass windows. Overhead, various trees offer shade on the terraced area where David sat.

Georgia shared a sweet snap of two of her children hugging on the trampoline, surrounded by safety nets and with a wooden fence in the background.

David Tennant's living room

When their fifth child was a baby, actress Georgia – who is the daughter of Peter Davidson – shared a sweet snapshot showing the new arrival laying on the floor and watching David in his iconic Doctor Who role. A blue rug covered the wooden floorboards and a built-in TV was surrounded by cream shelves.

One hilarious photo showed one of the couple's children homeschooling amid the pandemic, with their head inside a plastic crawl-through tunnel. "Day one back at school is going excellently... #canigetonetoo #homeschool," the doting mum wrote in the caption. A small table and chairs had been set up in the centre of the room.

David Tennant's kitchen

David and Georgia's kitchen has white marble worktops and matching splashbacks, as well as neutral white cupboards with frosted glass panels that share a look at their crockery. The space is finished with gold handles.

Sharing a photo of Wilfred's impressive birthday cake, Georgia revealed the oven and even their casserole dishes follow the same white colour scheme.

David Tennant's utility room

Georgia and her daughter Birdie were pictured in the family's laundry room in a candid breastfeeding snap. The relatable photo showed clothes strewn across the herringbone floor, items piling high on the sideboards and an open washing machine door poking out of a cupboard, while Georgia perched on a small bench.

David Tennant's bathroom

Their daughter Birdie wreaked havoc in the bathroom of their west London home, using one hand to unravel the toilet paper into piles onto the floor, while the other hand rested on the closed wooden toilet lid for balance. The room is decorated with small grey and white marble herringbone floors while the shower appears to have pebble wall tiles.

