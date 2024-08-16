Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's staggering £9m fortune – their net worths & mansion with beloved cats

Molly-Mae Hague shocked fans on Wednesday when she confirmed her split from her boxer fiancé, Tommy Fury.



The social media influencer, who found love with Tommy on season five of Love Island, announced their separation on Instagram, writing: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Her statement continued: "I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks, please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time. I'll be back when it feels right."

Molly, 25, and Tommy, also 25, had been together for five years. The pair welcomed their baby daughter Bambi on 30th January 2023, with Tommy later popping the question on 23rd July.

As the pair continue to navigate their separation, join HELLO! as we dissect Tommy and Molly-Mae's combined fortune which is thought to total a whopping £9 million. Keep scrolling for all the details…

Molly-Mae's £6 million fortune

As one of Love Island's most successful stars, Molly-Mae has amassed an impressive fortune. Her stratospheric rise to stardom occurred almost immediately after the 25-year-old stepped out of the villa, with numerous brands all vying for her attention.

In August 2021, Molly-Mae became PrettyLittleThing's creative director – a role which reportedly saw her net a £400 million salary. She nonetheless stepped down from her role last year to focus on being a mother to her daughter Bambi. At the time, she said that while "everything is going incredibly", she wanted to focus on raising her daughter.

Beyond this, she is also the sole director of MMH Group Holdings which encompasses three businesses: Filter, MMH International and FM Cosmetics. She launched Filter – a beauty brand – in 2019 and has since launched a plethora of popular products including a body polish and a body crème.

The savvy social media guru has also made money from sponsored Instagram posts. According to numerous reports, she has been able to earn a staggering £10,890 for certain posts. For context, prior to bursting on the Love Island scene, Molly was paid £25 for her first sponsored post on Instagram. In a post shared to social media, she shared a throwback outfit snapshot which she captioned: "This was the first time I was ever paid by a brand to promote. I was 16! I got paid £25 for a post."

Tommy Fury's net worth

Boxer Tommy has raked in eye-watering figures whilst competing in the ring. He allegedly received £1.1 million to fight KSI last year, and £1.6 million to fight Jake Paul.

Beyond this, he has also supplemented his net worth with his memoir titled Lightning Can Strike Twice which is due for release later this year. According to Sportskeeda, the star has an estimated net worth of around £3 million.

Their £4 million Cheshire home and cats

While the couple aren't married, they likely have similar rights to cohabiting couples, meaning that they can't make financial claims in the same way that married couples can under the Matrimonial Causes Act.

Jason Stanley, Partner at McAlister Family Law, said: "It is understood that Molly and Tommy were engaged to marry and they may have entered into a prenup agreement to protect wealth that they have brought to the relationship after marriage (note that a prenup can only be signed if a wedding date had been agreed).

"Alternatively, they may have been advised to enter into a cohabitation agreement as there is currently no specific law dedicated to unmarried breakups. If they have blindly pooled their resources with no prenup or cohabitation agreement, one of them after separation might live to regret it."

Molly and Tommy live in a lavish £4 million Cheshire mansion. Their "dream" home boasts six bedrooms, a home gym, creamy interiors, a huge office for Molly and a cosy living room decked out with a state-of-the-art fireplace.

Aside from their home, the pair also share two cats: Eggy and Bread. In a video shared to YouTube, Molly gushed over her feline friends and shared: "They have changed my life so much, I can't even begin to explain my love for them."