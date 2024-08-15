All the signs Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's relationship was on the rocks

Molly Mae Hauge and Tommy Fury have confirmed their split after five years together.

The former couple, who found love on ITV's Love Island and who welcomed a daughter, Bambi, in January 2023, announced the end of their engagement via a shock Instagram post shared on 14 August.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this," Molly Mae, 25, began. "I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way," she added in a statement which has since fuelled speculation about the reason for their split amongst fans.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury end their relationship one year after lavish Ibiza proposal

"Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time," Tommy, 25, added.

Despite their enduring televised love story captivating the hearts of the nation five years ago, were there signs that Molly Mae and Tommy's relationship was starting to show cracks?

Here's everything we know about the former couple's relationship troubles.

Molly Mae's heartbreaking interview In 2022, Molly Mae and Tommy were still seen as Love Island's most successful power couple. As Tommy geared up for his highly-anticipated fight against YouTuber Jake Paul, however, Molly was seven months pregnant with their daughter, Bambi, and admitted she was left alone a lot while her partner was at training camp. © Instagram Molly Mae and Tommy announced their pregnancy in September 2022

"He's been away so much sometimes I feel he forgets [I'm pregnant] I'm like 'do you understand I'm two months away, we're going to have a child?'" the star told Kugan Cassius. Keeping positive, Molly added: "It's been a stressful couple of months because Tommy’s been in camp and I’ve literally been by myself for two months but now I should have him back for a bit, providing he doesn’t have anything else coming up soon. I don’t know. You never know." Despite Molly Mae's candid confession, the pair seemed stronger than ever at the time, but fans were left concerned for the mother-to-be amid Tommy's absence during her pregnancy. © Instagram The pair went on to welcome their daughter Bambi in January 2023

Molly Mae and Tommy clash over Bambi's future In January 2023, the couple welcomed their baby girl, Bambi, with Molly Mae admitting her daughter was "the best thing that's ever happened to me". © Instagram The couple clashed over their daughter's schooling However, the new parents appeared to clash very early on about their daughter's future as they shared their disagreements about Bambi's schooling. The former Love Island stars appeared in the Netflix documentary series, At Home with the Furys in August 2023, airing their differing thoughts on Bambi's future.

Tommy, who comes from a Traveller community background – where children traditionally leave school shortly after primary school – said his daughter was to be raised "The old fashioned way. The right way," which would involve her not pursuing an education. In a confessional tape featured in the documentary, Molly Mae seemed clear cut on her wishes for their daughter. © Netflix Molly-Mae admitted she has a different view to her partner on Bambi's schooling "With Tommy obviously being a Traveller, he has had conversations with me about our child not going to school, which is absolutely non-optional. "I've been raised completely differently to that. It would never be a question that our children or child would not go to school. But hopefully it won’t cause too many rifts."

Molly Mae takes off her engagement ring Shortly after Tommy returned from Dubai, the influencer was seen without her £600,000 engagement ring. © Instagram The YouTube star stepped out several times without her engagement ring Molly Mae went without her glittering solitaire cut diamond ring in public, on social media posts, and in a vlog posted to her YouTube channel in December, in which she cryptically told her viewers she was "going through it in more ways than one."

In December, the YouTube star fought back tears in a vlog, in which she explained: "Guys, I don't really know what to come on here and tell you right now. I know how bad I look. Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse. "I have been going through it in more ways than one," she said, showing her hands without her engagement ring. © YouTube / Molly Mae Hauge Molly Mae documented her life via YouTube "I am hoping, in say about a week, I might be in a place mentally, physically and emotionally where I can start filming some proper content for you guys again and get back on my channel. ''So please bear with me, I am really desperate to come back to you guys. I love you guys and I will speak to you very soon."

Molly Mae admits to solo parenting In a vlog shared to her YouTube channel just days before they announced their shock split, Molly Mae revealed her fiancé had been predominantly absent from their family home while he was recording his audiobook. "I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy," she admitted. © YouTube / Molly Mae Hague Molly seemed emotional in her latest YouTube vlog, admitting she has been 'solo parenting' to accomodate Tommy's schedule