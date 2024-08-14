Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Molly-Mae Hague announces SPLIT from Tommy Fury after 5 years together
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attend the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2022 in London, England.© Dave Benett

Molly-Mae Hague announces shock split from Tommy Fury after 5 years together

The couple were runners-up on Love Island in 2019…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
14 minutes ago
Molly-Mae Hague announced that she and her boxer fiance Tommy Fury have split after five years together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the influencer, 25, addressed her 7.9 million followers.

She penned:"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this," Molly-Mae wrote. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

Molly said she 'never imagined' their relationship to end this way
"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae share a kiss together with their daughter Bambi in the middle
"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks, please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time. I'll be back when it feels right."

