Molly-Mae Hague announces shock split from Tommy Fury after 5 years together

Molly-Mae Hague announced that she and her boxer fiance Tommy Fury have split after five years together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the influencer, 25, addressed her 7.9 million followers.

WATCH: Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's engagement video

She penned:"Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this," Molly-Mae wrote. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

Molly said she 'never imagined' their relationship to end this way

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

The couple share their daughter Bambi together

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks, please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time. I'll be back when it feels right."

MFL