Alex Jones welcomes new family addition: 'It was a complete surprise'

Alex Jones described her "huge shock" as she introduced her new family member to her fans on Friday.

The One Show host delighted her followers with an Instagram to reveal the latest addition to her now family of six – a black Labrador puppy named Scout.

"Big news!!! There is a new addition to the family and it was a COMPLETE SURPRISE (thanks Charlie)," she wrote.

"It was a huge shock but I’ve fallen head over heels with little Scout, we all have. The children’s faces were a picture!!! I’ve never had a dog before so any puppy advice would be most welcome."

The 47-year-old looked summer-ready for the video wearing a pair of blue denim shorts, a beige T-shirt, and a pair of sunglasses as she stood in her spacious garden surrounded by trees and green grass.

Alex revealed in the video that she was shocked over the arrival of her "new little baby".

"So, I have a bit of news. On Monday night, so I've had a few days to process it. I came home, Charlie was standing in the middle of the drive, with what I thought was a jumper in his hands, and then this black jumper moved. I got out of the car and I said, who's dog is that? And he said ours. We have a new arrival."

She continued: "We have a new little baby. He's 10 and a half weeks old… he's absolutely gorgeous, I love him."

The new addition comes just weeks after Alex moved into her dream home in the countryside with her husband Charlie and three children, Teddy, six, Kit, four, and two-year-old Annie.

The family relocated from their West London home of 14 years, and the star recently spoke on the four-year process of finding their new house.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, the mother-of-three said: "It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the 'one'.

"Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."